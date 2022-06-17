ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Pastor, newspaper publisher pulls another set of articles from website

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Kawq_0gEA0n4X00

The banner of Pastor J.D. Hall's Facebook page (Photo via Facebook).

While Pastor Jordan David Hall’s legal problems with a series of stories he wrote about a transgender Native American lobbyist may have ended last month with a retraction, apology and quarter million dollar settlement , another lawsuit was brewing.

As the settlement for a libel claim against lobbyist Adrian Jawort was being finalized, an attorney for the Whitefish Federal Credit Union had filed preliminary paperwork asking a bankruptcy judge not to discharge any future claims the banking institution had against Hall and his Montana Daily Gazette because it was contemplating legal action against Hall.

Neither Hall nor his attorney responded to requests for comment on this story.

The genesis for the new complaint was a series of articles the Montana Daily Gazette had done on the credit union, spanning several months and claiming the bank had engaged in seizing assets and paying handsome, unchecked sums to executives. The claims were also broadcast extensively on a radio station, also under Hall’s control.

Last week, the Whitefish Credit Union’s claims were voluntarily dismissed, after the series of articles on the credit union were scrubbed from the website.

“The Montana Daily Gazette published articles that falsely stated Whitefish Credit Union acted in unethical ways. The articles have been removed from the Montana Daily Gazette, and we acknowledge Mr. Hall’s decision to remove this content,” said Josh Wilson, vice president of marketing for Whitefish Credit Union.

The stories also claimed that the Montana Daily Gazette was showing documents to credit union members in efforts to persuade them to pull business, prompting, in part, the banking institution’s basis for the lawsuit, which had claimed that business was suffering harm at the hands of Hall and the Daily Gazette.

“(Hall) knowingly chose not to investigate and corroborate the incidents reported in the articles, statements and other content, even though the defendant should have known that such incidents were unlikely to have occurred and that only through corroboration could he meet reasonable professional obligations,” the court document said.

Hall and the Montana Daily Gazette in some reporting claimed that the FBI, county investigators, state investigators and the Flathead County Attorney were looking into the case and had confirmed the allegations.

Yet the basis for those statements was misleading. For example, one of the people interviewed in the series of articles was Montana State Sen. David Howard, a Republican from Park City, who told the Montana Daily Gazette that he had worked for the FBI in busting banking corruption in Chicago, and he’d worked briefly in white-collar crimes. Another law enforcement official had previously worked for the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator, but was not employed by the county currently and had not been a part of any investigation regarding the federal credit union.

The Montana Daily Gazette also claimed that Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner had told a group of people that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the credit union for financial crimes, but that he lacked the staff to prosecute. The Daily Montanan contacted Ahner, who denied the entire account.

The Daily Gazette also claimed that the Montana Attorney General was looking into the case as well. That office did not respond to inquiries about this matter.

Nearly a month ago, Hall reached a settlement with transgender Native American lobbyist Adrian Jawort, apologizing and retracting an article in which Hall falsely said Jawort had attacked Montana State Sen. Butch Gillespie.

Not so apologetic

In a recent post by Hall on Facebook, though, he seems to retreat from the apology he posted to Jawort in the Montana Daily Gazette.

“I do not retract the comments, but will add that press accounts which imply that what was stated was *willfully* incorrect or purposefully falsified are inaccurate and take great liberties with what was actually stated,” he said.

Previously, Hall had apologized and retracted the article, a technical term by which a publisher states it can no longer stand by the veracity of what it had previously published.

“I apologize to Adrian Jawort. The information I published about Adrian was false. Adrian did not threaten or harass Senator Butch Gillespie. I regret the error and sincerely apologize to Adrian for publishing it,” Hall said as part of the settlement with Jawort.

Hall blames “opposing counsel” for forcing the apology and crafting the words. Hall said the Jawort story was published “from the perspective of those witnesses.” However, in the original account, the Daily Gazette reported two anonymous claims that Jawort had been aggressive in the Capitol, but the publication never named them.

“We presumed the Montana Daily Gazette would be covered by the Montana journalism shield law, and ‘alleged’ or ‘reported’ would suffice to cover our liability,” Hall said on Facebook.

Jawort told the Daily Montana that she was not at the Capitol on that day, and did not testify on a bill that was ultimately passed that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

Originally, Sen. Gillespie, R-Ethridge, signed an affidavit filed by Hall’s attorneys, yet in that affidavit, Gillespie never claims the person who yelled at him for his position on transgender athletes was Jawort.

When contacted by the Daily Montanan, Gillespie said he still isn’t certain what Jawort looks like, and that’s why he didn’t name anyone in testimony.

“Is that the big guy in high heels?” Gillespie said. “If that’s the case, (Jawort) only testified for one bill, which was on the American Prairie Reserve.”

The person who followed him to the Senate and was upset by the proposed transgender legislation was not known to Gillespie.

“I didn’t know the guy. I still don’t,” Gillespie said. “I told him that you’re not going to probably like my position because I don’t think guys should be competing with girls no matter what they call themselves.”

The post Pastor, newspaper publisher pulls another set of articles from website appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 1

Related
XL Country 100.7

Montana Towns Tourists Can’t Pronounce

Every state has town names that can be hard to pronounce, but it seems to happen more here than anywhere else. Montana is a vast state filled with beautiful mountains, forests, and rivers. We have many incredible towns and cities that people flock to year-round for outdoor activities, and I'll admit that some town names are more challenging to pronounce than others.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Some New Montana Residents Are Sick and Tired of This

If you spend much time on social media, you'll likely see people complaining about something that bothers them. I live in Manhattan and often check out the Manhattan, Montana Facebook page to stay updated on what's happening around town. The page is meant to be informative, but some people use it to vent their personal frustrations rather than inform their community.
MANHATTAN, MT
nypressnews.com

Slog AM: Texas GOP Lashes Out at Gays with Support from Verizon, Long-Lost Wicked Witch Located, and Why Are Seattle Streets so Deadly?

The Texas GOP has officially declared homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” Delegates voted to approve particularly homophobic elements in the party platform this weekend, including an endorsement of abusive ex-gay therapy. None of it would have been possible without help from the Texas GOP’s major donors: Verizon, Anheuser Busch, AT&T, and more.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
Daily Montanan

Arizona mulls banning children from drag shows

Arizona State Senate Republican leaders announced last week that they want to make it illegal for anyone under 18 to attend drag shows in Arizona, though the actual details of what will be proposed are a “work in progress,” the measure’s likely sponsor said. “In a civil society, you don’t bring your children up like […] The post Arizona mulls banning children from drag shows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The fourth Jan. 6 hearing on Tuesday will focus on pressure put by President Donald Trump and his allies on state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The U.S. House hearing will include live testimony from Republican officials in those states, committee aides said Monday. It begins at […] The post Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

White House declares flood disaster in Montana

The White House on Thursday declared a major disaster in Montana in response to severe flooding in the southern part of the state, availing state and local governments of direct federal assistance, cost sharing and other mitigation and recovery resources. The declaration allows the government and certain nonprofit entities in...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Newspaper Publisher#Pastor#Corruption#Native American#Whitefish Credit Union#The Montana Daily Gazette
NewsTalk 95.5

Decades of Devastation. The Five Worst Floods in Montana History

Montanans are thankful that we don't live in a part of the country that experiences a lot of natural disasters. Sure, we have forest fires. And while they can be devastating, they typically don't impact heavily populated areas. We don't have hurricanes or tsunamis, nor are we in tornado alley. We've only experienced one deadly earthquake in modern history, the shaker that formed Hebgen Lake in 1959.
97.1 KISS FM

VFW National Commander Highlights PACT Act in Billings

*Pictured above is US Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) speaking before the VFW's 100th annual convention that took place this past Thursday and Friday in Billings, Montana. The national commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) highlighted passage of the PACT Act on Capitol Hill as he addressed Montana veterans during their 100th annual convention in Billings, Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

The Antiquities Act is a law that’s protected us for ages

This month marks the 116th anniversary of the Antiquities Act, which authorized presidents to protect public lands as national monuments. Conservation champion President Teddy Roosevelt signed the historic act into law and designated 18 national monuments across the country. Since then, presidents from both parties have successfully deployed it throughout our nation’s history. As we […] The post The Antiquities Act is a law that’s protected us for ages appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Moose 95.1 FM

Black Pioneers in Montana: The Stories You Didn’t Hear in School

June 19th we celebrate "Juneteenth" when African-Americans learned of their emancipation. I feel like many Montanans are painfully unaware of the history of black pioneers that came to our own state. Sure, you're probably familiar with Mary Fields, aka "Stagecoach Mary" who lived in the Cascade area from the 1890s to 1914 and was a strong woman who feared no man, but there are so many more.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Montana Governor Hears from Locals in Gardiner After Flood

"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley. The governor...
GARDINER, MT
mtpr.org

As Montana's constitution turns 50, some worry its legacy is not guaranteed

This week’s two-day celebration of the Montana constitution’s 50th anniversary came with a warning: the document’s legacy is not guaranteed. At the opening of the celebration, which took place at the Capitol in Helena, a roll call was taken of all 100 delegates who served at the 1972 Montana constitutional convention. Eight of the ten living delegates answered the roll call, including Arlyne Reichert of Great Falls, who is 96-years-old.
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Montana woman arrested in Norfolk on marijuana, controlled substance charges

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Montana woman is in custody after being arrested for marijuana and controlled substances in northeast Nebraska on Sunday morning. Just after midnight on Sunday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation at 4th Street and Braasch Avenue, NPD Capt. Michael Bauer said.
NORFOLK, NE
KHOU

Rep. Dan Crenshaw confronted by activists during Texas GOP convention

HOUSTON — New video circling social media shows right-wing activists confronting Rep. Dan Crenshaw about sending aid to Ukraine and red flag laws during the Texas Republican convention on Saturday. The confrontation came one day after Sen. John Cornyn was booed at the convention immediately after taking the stage.
TEXAS STATE
KULR8

Montana’s Labor Force, Total Employment Set New Records in May

MONTANA – Both Montana’s labor force and total employment continued to set historic records in May, with the state’s labor force growing by an estimated 2,168 workers and total employment posting gains of 1,559 workers. Both key indicators are at their highest point in Montana’s history.
MONTANA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Fed up and fired up: Texas Republicans meet in a climate of mistrust, conspiracy and victimhood

HOUSTON — The Republican Party of Texas has controlled every lever of state government since 2003, and notched major victories last year on voting, redistricting, abortion, school curriculums and other long-held priorities. Delegates at the party’s convention this week expressed confidence that their party will retake at least the U.S. House this November, and said the end of abortion in Texas is all but settled.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy