'Only Murders in the Building' is back for season two on Hulu—find out how to watch it

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Sign up for this killer Hulu discount today to start watching 'Only Murders in the Building' for $0.99/month. Courtesy of Hulu

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

True crime podcasts are all the rage—and if you're a fan, you've probably already checked out Only Murders in the Building , the hit comedy from Hulu . If you've been waiting for the next installment, good news: The creepy comedy from the mind of co-star Steve Martin ( The Jerk , Father of the Bride ) is coming back for season two on Tuesday, June 28 .

The critically acclaimed series, which also stars Martin Short ( Clifford , Three Amigos! ) and Selena Gomez ( Wizards of Waverly Place , Spring Breakers ) debuted last year to rave reviews and is coming back this summer for 10 new episodes. If your interest is piqued, you can watch all of season one on Hulu right now before the new episodes roll out.

To find out more, we've got all the essential info right here!

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

It all starts with a chance encounter in the elevator of a fancy apartment on New York's Upper West Side. Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) Mabel (Gomez) and Tim (Julian Cihi) take the same lift up. 12 minutes later, Tim is found dead and the scene is ruled as a homicide. Out of love for true crime series (and to fight their own boredom), the remaining trio decides to solve the murder themselves and record a podcast about it. As the three whittles down the suspects and get closer to the truth, things get stranger and more shocking.

Where can you stream Only Murders in the Building ?

Only Murders in the Building is streaming exclusively on Hulu. Hulu’s streaming services are available through an internet connection in the United States (including Puerto Rico and U.S. military bases). Hulu can be accessed through compatible devices, gaming consoles, mobile devices and web browsers.

Hulu has plenty of original movies and series exclusive to its platform, including The Handmaid's Tale , Fresh , The Dropout and Fire Island . These are on top of a plethora of hit movies like Aliens , Bridesmaids , La La Land and Dead Poets Society , along with beloved TV shows including How I Met Your Mother , Sons of Anarchy , It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Family Guy . You can also stream select live sports, talk shows and news broadcasts.

How do you sign up for Hulu?

There are different payment plans with packages of content in each plan. The basic Hulu plan runs you $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. If you want to watch Hulu without ads, the price increases to $12.99 a month. Hulu also has a Live TV service that will allow you access to live cable channels, DVR tech to record programs and access to content from Disney+ and ESPN+ starting at $69.99 a month. You can get Hulu with the other two services bundled together for as low as $13.99 a month.

Hulu is available on devices including Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPhones and iPads, LG TV, Mac and PC web browsers and apps, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Xbox, Xfinity products and more. If you’re worried about your ability to access the Hulu app on your device, check out their supported devices list .

Sign up for Hulu .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 'Only Murders in the Building' is back for season two on Hulu—find out how to watch it

