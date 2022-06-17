ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

By Melly Alazraki
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDUhF_0gEA0NJl00 COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past four weeks, though they increased almost 6% in the past 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 106,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days - about 224 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 remains Hawaii.

It should be noted that the case count, in Hawaii as elsewhere, is likely considerably higher than it appears. With less interest from the public and with many people now using at-home testing kits (and not reporting the results), cases are severely undercounted, experts warn. More states are also reporting less frequently.

To find the most dangerous state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states by average daily cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of June 14. ( These are the cities with the most COVID-19 cases .)

Florida, Colorado, and Hawaii were among the most dangerous states for COVID-19. While cases in Florida and Colorado jumped over the past two weeks, cases in Hawaii have declined - by 10% - over that time period. However, the Aloha State reported an average of 1,135 daily cases in the past week, or 79.9 average daily cases per 100,000 people, the most of any state.

By contrast, South Dakota, the least dangerous state, reported a 63% jump in COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days. But cases in the state averaged 138 a day, or 15.7 per 100,000 people, in the past seven days - the fewest.

Click here to see the most dangerous states for COVID-19 right now

Oklahoma , which was the least dangerous state for COVID-19 two weeks ago, reported an average of 677 daily new cases in the past seven days, or 17.2 cases per 100,000 people. Cases in the state jumped 167% in the past two weeks. ( These are the largest cases of COVID-19 relief fraud .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpEaJ_0gEA0NJl00

50. South Dakota
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 15.7
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 138.4 (2nd lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 63.1% (16th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 241,326 (3rd lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,354 (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzHXM_0gEA0NJl00

49. Vermont
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 16.5
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 103.3 (the lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -48.8% (the highest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 124,534 (the lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 19,884 (4th lowest)

ALSO READ: These Are the Cities With the Most COVID-19 Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ly1aa_0gEA0NJl00

48. Oklahoma
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 17.2
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 677.0 (19th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 167.4% (4th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,058,297 (24th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,839 (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gicgH_0gEA0NJl00

47. Connecticut
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 17.7
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 632.0 (16th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -42.6% (3rd highest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 816,356 (21st lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 22,850 (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pl2Ei_0gEA0NJl00

46. Iowa
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 17.9
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 565.0 (13th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 48.4% (18th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 785,918 (18th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,901 (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Imujq_0gEA0NJl00

45. New Hampshire
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 18.0
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 244.0 (5th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -40.2% (4th highest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 328,318 (10th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,204 (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0xfc_0gEA0NJl00

44. Indiana
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 18.5
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,234.7 (25th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 48.0% (17th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,747,486 (16th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,114 (24th lowest)

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AKQE_0gEA0NJl00

43. Maine
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 18.6
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 248.6 (6th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -43.5% (2nd highest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 266,106 (6th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 19,882 (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41DQt0_0gEA0NJl00

42. North Dakota
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 20.1
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 152.6 (3rd lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 41.8% (15th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 246,544 (4th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 32,437 (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKgqc_0gEA0NJl00

41. Arkansas
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 20.2
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 608.1 (15th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 192.0% (the highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 850,203 (22nd lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,210 (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iG1hg_0gEA0NJl00

40. Idaho
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 20.4
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 358.4 (10th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 134.0% (6th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 455,427 (12th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,962 (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AXhQ_0gEA0NJl00

39. Mississippi
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 21.5
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 642.1 (17th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 106.0% (9th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 814,979 (20th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,288 (19th highest)

ALSO READ: Countries Doing the Best Job Handling COVID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12KUqZ_0gEA0NJl00

38. Pennsylvania
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 21.7
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,778.0 (10th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -23.8% (7th highest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,960,677 (6th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 23,118 (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQ4Ob_0gEA0NJl00

37. Alabama
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,087.6 (22nd lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 134.1% (5th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,328,321 (24th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,176 (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pBYze_0gEA0NJl00

36. Ohio
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,606.7 (13th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -6.6% (2nd lowest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,798,900 (8th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 23,944 (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsfcR_0gEA0NJl00

35. Tennessee
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.6
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,528.4 (23rd highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 27.9% (13th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,080,690 (12th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 30,734 (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfC2v_0gEA0NJl00

34. Texas
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.8
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 6,553.6 (3rd highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 168.8% (3rd highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 6,938,079 (2nd highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,173 (12th lowest)

ALSO READ: These Are the Cities With the Fewest COVID-19 Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yqx8X_0gEA0NJl00

33. Kansas
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 23.1
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 672.3 (18th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 51.1% (17th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 793,833 (19th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,265 (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244ggm_0gEA0NJl00

32. Nebraska
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 24.0
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 462.9 (12th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 93.9% (11th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 491,350 (13th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,468 (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32l6Lu_0gEA0NJl00

31. Georgia
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 24.1
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,536.1 (14th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 23.9% (11th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,588,857 (9th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,610 (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44E9Se_0gEA0NJl00

30. Louisiana
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 24.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,131.6 (23rd lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 73.4% (13th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,204,111 (25th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,839 (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ep5Fk_0gEA0NJl00

29. Missouri
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 25.2
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,543.1 (22nd highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 0.0% (15th lowest change)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,473,752 (22nd highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,056 (11th lowest)

ALSO READ: Largest Cases of COVID-19 Relief Fraud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFLv9_0gEA0NJl00

28. Maryland
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.0
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,572.6 (20th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -16.7% (6th lowest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,109,279 (25th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 18,357 (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XA2n1_0gEA0NJl00

27. Michigan
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.4
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,636.1 (12th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -28.9% (5th highest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,565,819 (10th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,669 (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MDSH_0gEA0NJl00

26. Montana
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.5
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 281.7 (7th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 82.8% (12th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 280,965 (8th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,449 (25th highest)

25. South Carolina
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.6
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,350.9 (24th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 17.7% (8th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,514,423 (20th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 29,787 (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elriD_0gEA0NJl00

24. Minnesota
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 29.1
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,631.6 (19th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 15.9% (6th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,527,145 (19th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,216 (21st highest)

ALSO READ: These Are the Cities With the Most COVID-19 Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djEQw_0gEA0NJl00

23. Arizona
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 29.2
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,096.7 (15th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 27.6% (12th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,077,346 (13th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,966 (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeT7p_0gEA0NJl00

22. New York
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 29.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 5,731.9 (4th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 15.6% (5th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 5,506,524 (4th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,178 (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16O9a2_0gEA0NJl00

21. Massachusetts
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 30.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,093.1 (16th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -23.6% (7th lowest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,894,169 (14th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,443 (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jps1_0gEA0NJl00

20. Wyoming
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 30.5
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 176.4 (4th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 173.2% (2nd highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 159,707 (2nd lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,644 (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HP6t_0gEA0NJl00

19. Wisconsin
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 31.0
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,801.9 (18th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 3.3% (the lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,695,877 (17th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 29,171 (9th highest)

ALSO READ: States With the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U84BR_0gEA0NJl00

18. West Virginia
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 31.6
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 571.4 (14th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -1.3% (the lowest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 522,061 (14th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,910 (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXVfQ_0gEA0NJl00

17. Virginia
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 32.9
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,803.3 (9th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 4.9% (2nd lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,820,861 (15th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 21,377 (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s8x2a_0gEA0NJl00

16. Rhode Island
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 33.8
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 357.9 (9th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -28.6% (6th highest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 377,788 (11th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 35,731 (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4512Ex_0gEA0NJl00

15. Utah
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 33.9
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,071.7 (21st lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 33.7% (14th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 962,209 (23rd lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 30,439 (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzMMg_0gEA0NJl00

14. North Carolina
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 34.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 3,560.6 (7th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -8.2% (3rd lowest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,799,515 (7th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,961 (23rd highest)

ALSO READ: Countries Doing the Best Job Handling COVID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYSsK_0gEA0NJl00

13. New Jersey
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 36.1
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 3,218.7 (8th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 16.1% (7th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,437,531 (11th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,362 (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6XCx_0gEA0NJl00

12. Washington
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 36.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,734.1 (11th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 13.6% (4th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,610,793 (18th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 21,376 (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZddS_0gEA0NJl00

11. Oregon
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 37.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,562.0 (21st highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 19.4% (10th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 781,128 (17th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 18,640 (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WTGK_0gEA0NJl00

10. Illinois
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 38.1
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 4,857.3 (5th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 9.0% (3rd lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 3,352,983 (5th highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,316 (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lcsM_0gEA0NJl00

9. Delaware
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 38.2
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 369.4 (11th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -13.6% (5th lowest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 280,252 (7th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,976 (10th highest)

ALSO READ: These Are the Cities With the Fewest COVID-19 Cases

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8yXo_0gEA0NJl00

8. Nevada
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 40.5
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,228.3 (25th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 97.4% (10th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 752,790 (16th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,809 (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XquRs_0gEA0NJl00

7. New Mexico
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 42.5
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 891.1 (20th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 66.9% (15th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 544,867 (15th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,003 (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suxye_0gEA0NJl00

6. Alaska
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 43.4
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 320.1 (8th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 17.8% (9th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 255,425 (5th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 34,637 (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNwsk_0gEA0NJl00

5. Kentucky
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 43.7
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,953.6 (17th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 127.3% (8th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,375,419 (23rd highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 30,781 (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKdbD_0gEA0NJl00

4. California
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 46.3
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 18,325.1 (the highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 130.7% (7th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 9,775,764 (the highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,713 (15th lowest)

ALSO READ: Largest Cases of COVID-19 Relief Fraud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1HYd_0gEA0NJl00

3. Florida
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 49.8
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 10,599.1 (2nd highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 68.2% (14th highest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 6,297,767 (3rd highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 29,568 (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEduJ_0gEA0NJl00

2. Colorado
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 73.9
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 4,210.7 (6th highest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: 47.3% (16th lowest increase)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,484,356 (21st highest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,062 (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31EfAy_0gEA0NJl00

1. Hawaii
> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 79.9
> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,134.7 (24th lowest)
> 14-day change in avg new cases: -10.0% (4th lowest decline)
> Total COVID-19 cases: 283,574 (9th lowest)
> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 19,963 (5th lowest)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 3

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Longest River In America

When geographers measure rivers, the length includes what are known as “stems”. These are the largest downstream portions of a river. Merriam Webster defines these as “the main course of a river of stream”. These even have a designation. Called the Strahler system, it measured rivers by their stems. On a scale of zero to […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Peaches Recall: Recall on Peaches Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

A Texas company has recalled a substantial lot of bulk peaches sold in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas over the last month. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The peaches were sold by Brookshire Grocery Company and can be identified in a few different ways.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Indiana Angler Reels Monster Catfish, Breaks State Record

Indiana fisherman caught a monster catfish in the St Joseph River, a tributary of Lake Michigan, breaking Michigan's state record. Lloyd Tanner, angler from Hobart, Indiana, was fishing along the river when he reeled in the 53.35 pounds, 48 inches long flathead catfish, Newsweek reported. The winning catch follows 2014 Michigan state record-holder Dale Blakley, of Niles, who had caught a 52-pound, 46.02-inch-long fish out of Barron Lake in Cass County.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

119K+
Followers
82K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy