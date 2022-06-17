This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID Right Now

COVID-19 daily cases across the United States have remained largely flat in the past four weeks, though they increased almost 6% in the past 14 days, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Nationwide, about 106,000 cases a day have been reported over the past seven days - about 224 per 100,000 people. Based on this per capita measure, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 remains Hawaii.

It should be noted that the case count, in Hawaii as elsewhere, is likely considerably higher than it appears. With less interest from the public and with many people now using at-home testing kits (and not reporting the results), cases are severely undercounted, experts warn. More states are also reporting less frequently.

To find the most dangerous state for COVID-19, 24/7 Tempo ranked states by average daily cases per 100,000 people over the most recent seven-day period, using data from federal, state, and local sources as of June 14. ( These are the cities with the most COVID-19 cases .)

Florida, Colorado, and Hawaii were among the most dangerous states for COVID-19. While cases in Florida and Colorado jumped over the past two weeks, cases in Hawaii have declined - by 10% - over that time period. However, the Aloha State reported an average of 1,135 daily cases in the past week, or 79.9 average daily cases per 100,000 people, the most of any state.

By contrast, South Dakota, the least dangerous state, reported a 63% jump in COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days. But cases in the state averaged 138 a day, or 15.7 per 100,000 people, in the past seven days - the fewest.

Oklahoma , which was the least dangerous state for COVID-19 two weeks ago, reported an average of 677 daily new cases in the past seven days, or 17.2 cases per 100,000 people. Cases in the state jumped 167% in the past two weeks. ( These are the largest cases of COVID-19 relief fraud .)

50. South Dakota

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 15.7

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 138.4 (2nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 63.1% (16th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 241,326 (3rd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,354 (18th highest)

49. Vermont

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 16.5

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 103.3 (the lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -48.8% (the highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 124,534 (the lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 19,884 (4th lowest)

48. Oklahoma

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 17.2

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 677.0 (19th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 167.4% (4th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,058,297 (24th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,839 (24th highest)

47. Connecticut

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 17.7

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 632.0 (16th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -42.6% (3rd highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 816,356 (21st lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 22,850 (8th lowest)

46. Iowa

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 17.9

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 565.0 (13th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 48.4% (18th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 785,918 (18th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,901 (17th lowest)

45. New Hampshire

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 18.0

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 244.0 (5th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -40.2% (4th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 328,318 (10th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,204 (13th lowest)

44. Indiana

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 18.5

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,234.7 (25th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 48.0% (17th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,747,486 (16th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,114 (24th lowest)

43. Maine

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 18.6

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 248.6 (6th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -43.5% (2nd highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 266,106 (6th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 19,882 (3rd lowest)

42. North Dakota

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 20.1

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 152.6 (3rd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 41.8% (15th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 246,544 (4th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 32,437 (3rd highest)

41. Arkansas

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 20.2

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 608.1 (15th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 192.0% (the highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 850,203 (22nd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,210 (13th highest)

40. Idaho

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 20.4

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 358.4 (10th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 134.0% (6th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 455,427 (12th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,962 (21st lowest)

39. Mississippi

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 21.5

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 642.1 (17th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 106.0% (9th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 814,979 (20th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,288 (19th highest)

38. Pennsylvania

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 21.7

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,778.0 (10th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -23.8% (7th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,960,677 (6th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 23,118 (9th lowest)

37. Alabama

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,087.6 (22nd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 134.1% (5th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,328,321 (24th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,176 (22nd highest)

36. Ohio

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,606.7 (13th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -6.6% (2nd lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,798,900 (8th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 23,944 (10th lowest)

35. Tennessee

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.6

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,528.4 (23rd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 27.9% (13th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,080,690 (12th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 30,734 (5th highest)

34. Texas

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 22.8

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 6,553.6 (3rd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 168.8% (3rd highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 6,938,079 (2nd highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,173 (12th lowest)

33. Kansas

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 23.1

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 672.3 (18th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 51.1% (17th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 793,833 (19th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,265 (20th highest)

32. Nebraska

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 24.0

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 462.9 (12th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 93.9% (11th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 491,350 (13th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,468 (18th lowest)

31. Georgia

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 24.1

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,536.1 (14th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 23.9% (11th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,588,857 (9th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,610 (14th lowest)

30. Louisiana

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 24.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,131.6 (23rd lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 73.4% (13th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,204,111 (25th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,839 (20th lowest)

29. Missouri

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 25.2

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,543.1 (22nd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 0.0% (15th lowest change)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,473,752 (22nd highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,056 (11th lowest)

28. Maryland

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.0

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,572.6 (20th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -16.7% (6th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,109,279 (25th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 18,357 (the lowest)

27. Michigan

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.4

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,636.1 (12th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -28.9% (5th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,565,819 (10th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 25,669 (19th lowest)

26. Montana

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.5

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 281.7 (7th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 82.8% (12th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 280,965 (8th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,449 (25th highest)

25. South Carolina

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 26.6

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,350.9 (24th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 17.7% (8th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,514,423 (20th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 29,787 (7th highest)

24. Minnesota

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 29.1

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,631.6 (19th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 15.9% (6th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,527,145 (19th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,216 (21st highest)

23. Arizona

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 29.2

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,096.7 (15th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 27.6% (12th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,077,346 (13th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,966 (11th highest)

22. New York

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 29.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 5,731.9 (4th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 15.6% (5th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 5,506,524 (4th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,178 (14th highest)

21. Massachusetts

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 30.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,093.1 (16th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -23.6% (7th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,894,169 (14th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,443 (16th highest)

20. Wyoming

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 30.5

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 176.4 (4th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 173.2% (2nd highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 159,707 (2nd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,644 (15th highest)

19. Wisconsin

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 31.0

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,801.9 (18th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 3.3% (the lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,695,877 (17th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 29,171 (9th highest)

18. West Virginia

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 31.6

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 571.4 (14th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -1.3% (the lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 522,061 (14th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,910 (12th highest)

17. Virginia

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 32.9

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,803.3 (9th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 4.9% (2nd lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,820,861 (15th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 21,377 (7th lowest)

16. Rhode Island

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 33.8

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 357.9 (9th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -28.6% (6th highest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 377,788 (11th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 35,731 (the highest)

15. Utah

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 33.9

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,071.7 (21st lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 33.7% (14th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 962,209 (23rd lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 30,439 (6th highest)

14. North Carolina

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 34.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 3,560.6 (7th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -8.2% (3rd lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,799,515 (7th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,961 (23rd highest)

13. New Jersey

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 36.1

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 3,218.7 (8th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 16.1% (7th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 2,437,531 (11th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 27,362 (17th highest)

12. Washington

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 36.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 2,734.1 (11th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 13.6% (4th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,610,793 (18th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 21,376 (6th lowest)

11. Oregon

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 37.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,562.0 (21st highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 19.4% (10th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 781,128 (17th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 18,640 (2nd lowest)

10. Illinois

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 38.1

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 4,857.3 (5th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 9.0% (3rd lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 3,352,983 (5th highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,316 (25th lowest)

9. Delaware

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 38.2

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 369.4 (11th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -13.6% (5th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 280,252 (7th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 28,976 (10th highest)

8. Nevada

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 40.5

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,228.3 (25th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 97.4% (10th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 752,790 (16th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,809 (16th lowest)

7. New Mexico

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 42.5

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 891.1 (20th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 66.9% (15th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 544,867 (15th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,003 (22nd lowest)

6. Alaska

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 43.4

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 320.1 (8th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 17.8% (9th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 255,425 (5th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 34,637 (2nd highest)

5. Kentucky

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 43.7

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,953.6 (17th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 127.3% (8th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,375,419 (23rd highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 30,781 (4th highest)

4. California

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 46.3

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 18,325.1 (the highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 130.7% (7th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 9,775,764 (the highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24,713 (15th lowest)

3. Florida

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 49.8

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 10,599.1 (2nd highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 68.2% (14th highest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 6,297,767 (3rd highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 29,568 (8th highest)

2. Colorado

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 73.9

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 4,210.7 (6th highest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: 47.3% (16th lowest increase)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 1,484,356 (21st highest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 26,062 (23rd lowest)

1. Hawaii

> Avg. daily cases per 100,000 (past 7 days): 79.9

> Avg. daily cases (past 7 days): 1,134.7 (24th lowest)

> 14-day change in avg new cases: -10.0% (4th lowest decline)

> Total COVID-19 cases: 283,574 (9th lowest)

> Total COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 19,963 (5th lowest)

