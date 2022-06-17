ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Power restored to more than 150,000 customers after Wednesday storms

By NBC 26 Staff
 4 days ago
WEC Energy Group said We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) crews have restored service to more than 150,000 customers following Wednesday’s destructive storms.

More than 900 people will be working on restoration efforts Friday, including crews from across the Midwest, WEC Energy Group said in a statement.

Power officials expect to restore service to 90% of WPS customers by the end of the day, with service restored to all customers by Saturday evening.

The most extensive damage is being reported in the Fox Valley, where many circuits will need to be rebuilt. Due to the extreme damage, WEC Energy Group expects to restore power to all We Energies customers by Sunday afternoon.

Additionally, customers who receive FoodShare benefits through the State of Wisconsin who lost food due to a power outage or because of other storm damage this week are eligible to request replacement benefits. Customers can learn more at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/061622.htm

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

