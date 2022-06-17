ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Jury questionnaires returned in Waukesha Christmas parade case

By Stephanie Haines
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eoldv_0gE9xn6j00

The man accused of killing six and injuring dozens more in the Waukesha Christmas parade last year will return to court Monday to again ask the court to move the trial to another county.

Darrell Brooks faces 83 charges in Waukesha County court. His trial is set for October.

Court documents filed last week show jury questionnaires have been returned, and Brooks' attorneys will ask the judge for a change of venue based on the responses.

The judge sent the jury questionnaires out in April to gauge whether an impartial jury could be seated in Waukesha County.

According to the documents, more than 2,000 questionnaires were sent out. Each of them listed 115 questions about a potential juror's familiarity with the case.

In their June 10 motion, Brooks' attorneys state 1,557 jury questionnaires were returned as of June 10. Of those, 720 indicated they attended or knew someone who attended the parade. 45 percent of all potential jurors answered yes to at least one of the questions about the trauma impact of this case.

Brooks' defense attorneys point out 188 potential jurors reported they donated to a fundraiser. Others reported they knew someone who was hurt or impacted in the parade, watched previous court hearings, followed news on the case, have students in the Waukesha School District or couldn't serve as a juror for that period of time. The judge has indicated she expects the case to last about a month.

In response, prosecutors filed documents asking the judge to deny a change of motion. They state they will further question potential jurors in person in a process called voir dire, which takes place right at the start of trial. They cite the Boston Bomber case, in which the Supreme Court ruled a fair trial was to be held in Massachusetts.

Following Monday's hearing, Brooks will return to court in August for a questionnaire conference, in which the attorneys will decide which jurors to excuse from trial based on their responses.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Window Select back in court for two eviction hearings

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two separate eviction hearings were held Monday in Waukesha County court for Window Select. Marcus Hirsch, the attorney representing Window Select, said that the company has come to an agreement to pay what they owe in order to avoid eviction. In two separate cases,...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha To Post Signs to Discourage Giving to Panhandlers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is trying to discourage citizens from giving to panhandlers. The Council unanimously approved the signs to be placed outside of certain businesses in the hopes that the panhandlers will move to a different location. The measure’s principal sponsor, 8th district alderman David Mau,...
KENOSHA, WI
racinecountyeye.com

City of Racine awarded federal public safety dollars

RACINE – The City of Racine has been awarded nearly $800,000 in federal funding for community safety initiatives. The allocation, announced Monday by Gov. Tony Evers’ office, was described as “focusing on a public health approach to violence prevention.”. The City of Racine federal funding allocation breakdown:
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County pools open despite lifeguard shortage

WEST BEND, Wis. - Tuesday, June 21 marks the first day of summer, and with it comes a heat advisory for southeast Wisconsin, with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. When it's hot and humid, going for a swim in the pool is always a nice option. On Monday,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waukesha County, WI
Government
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Government
WDIO-TV

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year is mounting an insanity defense. Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges in connection with the incident Nov. 21...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Charge dismissed against Woodstock attorney accused of vandalizing political campaign signs in Crystal Lake

Prosecutors have dismissed a charge against a Woodstock attorney who was accused of vandalizing multiple campaign signs that belonged to Tony Colatorti, who is running for McHenry County sheriff. Robert T. Hanlon, 56, of the 3700 block of Beresford Drive in Woodstock, was charged in February with one count of criminal damage to property, a […] The post Charge dismissed against Woodstock attorney accused of vandalizing political campaign signs in Crystal Lake appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Questionnaires#Defense Attorneys#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Politics Courts#Politics State
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tim Michels to speak at Common Sense Citizens of Washington County

HARTFORD — Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at the Thursday meeting for Common Sense Citizens of Washington County. The meeting is at 7 p.m. and will take place at Mueller’s Linden Inn located at 4919 Hwy. 144 in Hartford, according to a post on Common Sense Citizens of Washington County’s Facebook page.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wuwm.com

Concerns, possible benefits of the Republican National Convention potentially coming to Milwaukee

If chosen by Republicans over Nashville, Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. A unanimous Milwaukee Common Council vote earlier this month approved a framework agreement that was then signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Still, not everyone is onboard, including several labor and advocacy organizations representing workers, immigrants and communities of color.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
radioplusinfo.com

6-21-22 hilbert man arrested for punching fdl police officer has long history of oar

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Hilbert man arrested last week after punching a police officer has a long history of driving without a valid license. The 29 year old man was arrested for battery to a police officer, drug-related charges and Operating While Revoked 18th offense. “People lose their license for one reason or another. It’s a privilege to drive and they do everything to get valid and get back,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody, with the behaviors that I’m seeing, is pretty much telling us there is nothing they are going to do.” Goldstein says in his time in law enforcement he’s never seen someone with that many OAR offenses.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling 911 to complain about a restaurant’s slow food service in Richmond and asking for the police to respond. Benjamin M. Albor, 61, of the 8600 block of Route 12 in Richmond, was charged with false report to a public safety agency, a Class A misdemeanor. A criminal […] The post Man called 911 to report slow service at restaurant in Richmond, court docs allege appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy