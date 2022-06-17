ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcolm-Jamal Warner And Wendell Pierce Join Fox Crime Anthology ‘Accused’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Wendell Pierce are confirmed to star in an episode of Accused , alongside Karen LeBlanc .

Fox’s crime anthology drama is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning anthology and is set to open in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers being left in the dark about the crime or how the accused wound up on trial. As told from the defendant’s perspective through a series of flashbacks, Accused portrays how ordinary people find themselves wrapped up in outstanding circumstances, leading down a path of no return.

Warner and LeBlanc star as the anxiety-ridden, shielding parents following an incident involving their daughter at a park while Pierce will portray the detective assigned to their case.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner shared a little backstory about his new role, talked about handling disappointments in auditions, and shared how he knew the role in the upcoming series was meant for him.

“And then came this episode of “The Accused,” began the caption of his Instagram post . “I read it and it had my name written all over it, as if the universe was once again reminding me that what’s for me is for me (the homie @NicoleTheSoulCoach used to tell me that all the time like 15 years ago when I was stressing getting passed over for roles).”

He continued, “Like most actors who still have to audition, as much as I have the good fortune to work, the percentage of auditions I don’t book is high. But I can also say that the roles I do book-the ones with my name all over them-make up for all of those auditions I don’t get. This role is challenging, exciting, irritating, and frightening to say the least. And it’s also confirmation that as long as I do my part, the Universe will do it’s part.”

Warner currently stars on Fox’s The Resident as AJ Austin. Pierce is known for his classic role of Det. Bunk Moreland on HBO’s The Wire and most recently, appeared in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. LeBlanc most recently starred in OWN’s The Kings of Napa. She has also appeared on HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Billy Porter was tapped to direct one of the episodes in the anthology that centers “on a fierce drag queen and an affair that leads to devastating consequences,” reports Deadline.

A premiere date for Accused has yet to be announced.

ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

