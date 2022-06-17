ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors favorite to win 2023 NBA Finals, Los Angeles Clippers surprise with third-best odds

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtxTM_0gE9xadI00

Unsurprisingly the Golden State Warriors are the early betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals. However, the team with the third-best chances may surprise you.

On Thursday night in Boston, the Warriors secured their fourth title in their last five tries by beating the Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Series MVP Stephen Curry led the way with 34 points in victory where the team held a double-digit lead for much of the game. The win capped off a season where the team evolved into a top pick to win a championship in the 2021-2022 season.

With this season in the rear view and attention now switching to the 2022-2023 league year, it will shock no one that Curry and the gang are a top choice to do it all again. On popular oddsmakers site BetOnline.ag , the Warriors are a +450 favorite to repeat in 2023. With the organization expected to return much of this year’s team, and have a championship pedigree with six Finals appearances in eight years, the odds seem logical.

Golden State Warriors +450 betting favorite to win 2023 NBA Finals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ox4l_0gE9xadI00
Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After the Warriors, this year’s NBA Finals runners-up the Celtics have the next best odds at +650. However, the team with the third-best odds might not be what many NBA fans would expect. The Los Angeles Clippers are tied with the last season’s champion the Milwaukee Bucks with +750 odds to win the NBA Finals next season.

This season, the Clippers finished with a 42-40 record and lost both of their games in the NBA Play-in Tournament. However, they went without top star Kawhi Leonard for the entire season and only had fellow multi-time All-Star Paul George for 31. Leonard is expected to be back and fully recovered from a torn ACL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWKAR_0gE9xadI00
Also Read:
Golden State Warriors win NBA Finals: 4 takeaways from Game 6

The top 10 teams with the best odds to win an NBA title next year can be found below.

  • Golden State Warriors +450
  • Boston Celtics +650
  • Los Angeles Clippers +750
  • Milwaukee Bucks +750
  • Brooklyn Nets +800
  • Phoenix Suns +900
  • Dallas Mavericks +1200
  • Miami Heat +1400
  • Memphis Grizzlies +1600
  • Philadelphia 76ers +1600

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future

As was the case after the team’s previous three NBA title wins over the last decade, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will have multiple crucial roster decisions to make in the offseason. Among them, he is set to face a dilemma regarding the future of Gary Payton II with the team. After being […] The post Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Colin Cowherd Says The Gap Between LeBron James And Stephen Curry Is The Grand Canyon: “There's A Lot Of Movies With Movie Stars, But There's One Tom Cruise.”

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stood tall at the end of the 2021-22 NBA season as the champions of the world after their 4-2 series win over the Boston Celtics in the Finals. In a year where a lot of teams were earmarked to win the title throughout the season, the Warriors showed remarkable consistency to keep winning their important games and a 4th championship since 2015.
NBA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Klay Thompson Brother Trade

Klay Thompson is about to have his brother Trayce, an MLB outfielder, back in California with him. Trayce, a 31-year-old right-handed journeyman, is on his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers after being acquired via trade this afternoon. He had been in the minor leagues with the Detroit Tigers. Trayce...
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Makes Statement After Finals Loss: "Let’s Not Be Satisfied. It’s Not Guaranteed You’re Going To Be Here."

Just days after losing the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics are already thinking about next season, and how they can make amends for their failures. So far, nobody knows what the Cs will do to improve this summer, or if they'll return to the Finals again anytime soon. But head coach Ime Udoka certainly has the right mind about it, and he's going to do whatever he can to ensure a different outcome next year.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Stephen Curry
The Spun

Lakers Reportedly Make Major Coaching Staff Hire On Saturday

Darvin Ham made another key addition to his Lakers coaching staff, and its one King James should be happy with. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach. Adding, "New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To The Kyrie Irving Rumors

Stephen A. Smith had some unsurprisingly strong opinions about the latest Kyrie Irving rumors. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are at an "impasse" regarding his future. He could reportedly decline a $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season before the June 29 deadline and test free agency.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Finals#Celtics#Mvp#Nba Finals Credit#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Milwaukee Bucks
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Hits Up Classic Burger Joint After NBA Finals Win

Klay Thompson is an NBA champion once again after everything seemed to have gone wrong for him over the past couple of years. Klay looked to be at the peak of his powers during the 2019 NBA Finals, in which he was averaging 26 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field and beyond the arc, but then tragedy struck.
NBA
Yardbarker

Funny photo of Andrew Wiggins celebrating title goes viral

Andrew Wiggins definitely appears to be making the most of his first title. A hilarious photo of the Golden State Warriors star Wiggins went viral this weekend. Klay Thompson had posted a celebration picture with Warriors teammates Wiggins and Juan Toscano-Anderson to his Instagram story. In the picture, Wiggins looked extremely run down, perhaps from celebrating too hard.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

61K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy