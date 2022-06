Berserk is set to return later this month with new chapters that will be created by Kentaro Miura's dear friend, Kouji Mori, and the beloved mangaka's assistants in Studio Gaga, and to help celebrate, it seems that the anime will be making a comeback this year as well. Though the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk has been told a few times in the past, fans might be interested to see which version of the dark anime epic will be making a comeback and the details surrounding this new "Memorial Edition" of the series.

COMICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO