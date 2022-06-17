ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Coeliac patient died after being fed Weetabix in hospital, inquiry hears

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452vQV_0gE9xTP500
The exterior of Wrexham Maelor hospital Photograph: PA Images/Alamy

An 80-year-old woman with coeliac disease died within days of being fed Weetabix in hospital, an inquest has heard.

Hazel Pearson, from Connah’s Quay in Flintshire, was being treated at Wrexham Maelor hospital and died four days later on 30 November from aspiration pneumonia. Although her condition was recorded on her admission documents, there was no sign beside her bed to alert healthcare assistants to her dietary requirements, BBC News reported.

Coeliac disease is a condition where the immune system attacks the body’s own tissues after consuming gluten, a type of protein found in wheat, rye and barley, causing damage to the small intestine.

The hospital’s action plan to avoid similar fatal incidents lacked detail and had “narrow vision”, the coroner said.

Pearson was admitted for pleural effusion, also known as water on the lungs, but was taken ill just hours after eating her breakfast, causing her to vomit. It was later discovered that an infection was caused after material from her stomach had been inhaled into her lungs.

Joel Abbott, a consultant geriatrician, told the inquest the vomiting could have been caused by the infection but also a kidney injury, which the patient also had. He told the assistant coroner, Kate Sutherland, that coeliac disease does not usually cause vomiting, though it can lead to bloating and diarrhoea.

The hospital’s matron, Jackie Evans, told the inquest that changes, including placing signs above the beds of patients with special dietary requirements, had been implemented since Pearson’s death. But Sutherland raised concerns that the hospital had yet to carry out a formal investigation into what went wrong.

She said: “The action plan lacks detail. What has happened locally is commendable, but it lacks detail and it has narrow vision.” She added that the plan that had been put in place was “amateurish with no strategic vision”.

The coroner’s court also heard that Pearson had become ill two weeks earlier when she was given a meal containing gluten after being admitted to Deeside community hospital, also in Flintshire.

The assistant coroner said she would be unable to make a decision on a prevention of future deaths report until the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) provided a witness to answer further questions about changes.

The board has two weeks to provide an update on whether there have been other incidents and to give more information about Deeside hospital.

A new date for the hearing is yet to be fixed.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher before becoming a standup comedian. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Weetabix#Wheat#Immune System#Coeliac#Wrexham Maelor#Photograph Pa Images#Connah S Quay#Bbc News
The Independent

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
BBC

Ewloe man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog

A 27-year-old man died after spraining his ankle on a walk with his dog. Callum Jones, who weighed 26 stone (165kg), was rushed to the Countess of Chester Hospital on 15 October last year and died three days later. Mr Jones died from a blood clot on his lung due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Death of retired police officer, 83, whose head became trapped between the rails and mattress of his bed at scandal-hit hospital was an 'avoidable accident', inquest hears

The death of a retired police officer whose head became trapped between the rail and mattress of his hospital bed was an 'avoidable accident', a coroner has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, died 15 minutes after he was found 'entrapped' on a ward at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on May 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'They let him die': Parents slam $100,000-a-year Martha's Vineyard country club as manager pleads guilty to manslaughter over death of son, 3, who drowned when he was put in pool at swim club without his floaties

The general manager of an exclusive Martha's Vineyard country club has pleaded guilty on behalf of the club to the involuntary manslaughter of a three-year-old boy who drowned in their pool last year. Henry Bowman Backer was not wearing any floaties when he was left alone in the pool by...
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

323K+
Followers
79K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy