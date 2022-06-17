ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Two West Texas natives from Martinez funeral home helping in Uvalde

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ryyp_0gE9uj7600

Since the shooting in Uvalde, Michael Buentello and Heather Gonzales from Odessa have been on the front lines assisting the families of this tragic event at their sister firm, Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. Michael and Heather are both Funeral Director Apprentices at Martinez Funeral Home in Odessa.

Heather remarks about her time in Uvalde so far, “This has been an emotional journey, but also a privilege to be called on to come to Uvalde and help our colleagues honor and memorialize these children and teachers the best we can.”

Michael goes on to explain about their efforts in Uvalde, “We have spent a tremendous amount of time and effort to personalize each service for every child and teacher … from crafting the obituaries to staging the chapels and organizing keepsakes.”

When Michael Buentello was asked about the most difficult part of his time in Uvalde, he stated in the press release, “The hardest part has been writing the obituaries. Tears would start to well up as I typed, and I’d have to get up from the keyboard and walk away from the computer. I’m not new to writing obituaries, but these were different. It was very emotional.”

Michael Soper, President and CEO of Legacy Funeral Group, and owner of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde and Martinez Funeral Home in Odessa, stated in the press release, “There are no words to express my gratitude. Michael and Heather answered my call for help without hesitation and jumped right in. They have shown a remarkable amount of passion and dedication and worked tirelessly to make sure each and every memorial service is personalized. I know this will make a difference in the lives of these families as they try to move on.”

