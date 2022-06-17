Lander Residents Express Concerns over Flood Wall and Pride celebrations

On June 16th, 2022, Emma Jean Ross passed away peacefully. She was known to everyone as Jean, Mom, or Nanny. Nanny was born April 16th, 1930 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi to Wilford Harville and Arcola Roberts Hodges. She married Robert Francis Ross in 1947 and they had two children, (Robert) Dean and (Juanita) Gail. They lived all over the country as her husband worked in the oil field and heavy iron construction industries. They lived all over western Wyoming from the late 1940’s and usually returning to southern Arkansas for the winters. She was even in the great blizzard of 1949 in Riverton. Her husband passed away in 1977 and Nanny moved back to Rock Springs, WY to be near Gail and her young family. She worked at the Renegade Café until 1991. She moved to Lander, WY in 1992 and worked in the kitchen at the Lander Hospital before retiring for good.

