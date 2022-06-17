ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lander, WY

Lander City Council changes Agenda for Citizen Comment

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Monte Richardson has announced a change in the method for public comment at City Council meetings. “For the council and I, we are very grateful that so many want to participate in City Government. In order to be more effective in addressing citizen concerns and...

Meetings Tuesday: Commissioners and City Council

The Fremont County Commissioners will continue with board and commission interviews at their Tuesday at the courthouse in Lander. Interviews will be scheduled for the Wind River Visitors Council, Museum Board and Recreation Commission. The commission will also continue its discussion with the Visitors Council on its proposed budget and operating plan for the new fiscal year. In other action, there is a re-subdivision request for the Frank Estates, a budget amendment for the county attorney, a dispatch budget discussion with the sheriff and a public hearing on proposed fees for county planning and rural addressing project. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
RIDE Listening Sessions Planned in Riverton Wednesday and Thursday

Governor Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group was formed to study and develop recommendations for elevating Wyoming’s primary and secondary education system into a position of national leadership. The group recently released the results of an online public survey conducted earlier this year on the future of the state’s education system. You can find an Executive Summary of the results here.
RIVERTON, WY
Citizen-led ‘Wyoming Climate Summit’ to promote local action

A handful of Wyoming citizen-led groups are taking stock of risks and opportunities for adaptation in the face of a changing climate and encouraging local governments to embrace less carbon-intensive measures. One such group, the nonpartisan Lander Climate Action Network, will host a “Wyoming Climate Summit” Saturday in Lander to...
WYOMING STATE
Residents Invited to Attend Statewide Wyoming Climate Summit

LANDER — On Saturday, June 25, the Lander Climate Action Network (LCAN) will host a statewide Wyoming Climate Summit at the Community and Convention Center in Lander, Wyoming. The summit is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. 5:30 p.m. and will include lunch and an electric...
LANDER, WY
Lander, WY
Lander, WY
Sheriff’s Blotter: Three Arrests; One Welfare Check

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 6/14/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 57 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 20 times and there were no fire department calls. Eleven...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Emma Jean Ross

On June 16th, 2022, Emma Jean Ross passed away peacefully. She was known to everyone as Jean, Mom, or Nanny. Nanny was born April 16th, 1930 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi to Wilford Harville and Arcola Roberts Hodges. She married Robert Francis Ross in 1947 and they had two children, (Robert) Dean and (Juanita) Gail. They lived all over the country as her husband worked in the oil field and heavy iron construction industries. They lived all over western Wyoming from the late 1940’s and usually returning to southern Arkansas for the winters. She was even in the great blizzard of 1949 in Riverton. Her husband passed away in 1977 and Nanny moved back to Rock Springs, WY to be near Gail and her young family. She worked at the Renegade Café until 1991. She moved to Lander, WY in 1992 and worked in the kitchen at the Lander Hospital before retiring for good.
LANDER, WY
RPD: 13 Arrests; Multiple Vehicle Break-ins; Burglaries; Vehicle Crashes

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:. Amy Lawson, 25, Arapahoe, arrested for Driving While Under Suspension and Leaving the Scene of an Accident at 1:09 p.m. at an address on North Federal Boulevard. A truck and trailer were struck in the incident, which resulted in road blockage.
ARAPAHOE, WY
UW Summer High School Institute Selected Five Local Participants

More than 60 rising juniors will have the opportunity to experience college life during the 38th annual Summer High School Institute (HSI) July 10-30 at the University of Wyoming. The students were selected from high schools and home schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and...
WYOMING STATE
Two Brothers Shot in Riverton Alley Saturday; Police seeking leads

The Riverton Police Department is currently working a shooting that happened in the alley in between 900 East Park and East Jackson in the early morning hours Saturday. Two males were shot at 3:30 am by an unknown suspect according to Police Chief Eric Murphy. They were treated in Riverton and then transferred to a regional hospital for specialized treatment. Please contact the Riverton Police Department if you have any information. More information will be available as the investigation continues.
RIVERTON, WY
Riverton police seek shooting suspect after 2 men shot

CASPER, Wyo. — The Riverton Police Department is turning to the public for help as it investigates an early Saturday morning shooting. The shooting occurred in the alley between 900 E. Park and East Jackson avenues at 3:30 a.m. Two men were shot by an unknown suspect, Police Chief Eric Murphy said in a social media post.
RIVERTON, WY
Sports Update 6/21/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

