Smoky conditions persist on the lower Yukon River as some evacuees return home

Beginning June 20 at 6 a.m., the Kuskokwim River opened full time to gillnets from the Kalskag Bluffs upstream to the headwaters under federal regulation. In recent years, fishery managers have opened this area in late June full time to gillnets before the rest of the lower river. Fishermen in the Kalskag area say that there are only a handful of places near their villages to driftnet, and boats have to take turns drifting during fishing openings. Managers are opening this area early to allow more fishing opportunity. They estimate that fishermen will harvest 2,000 to 5,000 Chinook salmon from this area and do not expect the change to hinder meeting escapement goals. The regulation change also notes that chum are in the early stage of their run.

UPPER KALSKAG, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO