Saint Mary's, AK

Smoky conditions persist on the lower Yukon River as some evacuees return home

By KYUK
KYUK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome evacuees from the East Fork tundra fire burning near St. Mary’s on the Yukon River started to return home on June 16. The rate of the fire’s spread has slowed over the past few days and is less of a direct danger to communities. But a smoke advisory remains in...

KYUK

Officials say they've finished work on massive tundra fire near Yukon River that threatened St. Mary

Officials say they’ve largely finished their work to protect three Yukon River villages from a massive tundra fire that burned to within 3.5 miles of St. Marys. In an update posted online, officials said crews dug fire breaks and installed water lines to protect St. Mary’s, Mountain Village and Pitkas Point. They say all of more than 100 people who evacuated to Bethel have returned home, and most firefighters are headed home or to work on other fires.
BETHEL, AK
KYUK

Kuskokwim River above Kalskag Bluffs opens full time to gillnets. Next lower river gillnet opening June 22

Beginning June 20 at 6 a.m., the Kuskokwim River opened full time to gillnets from the Kalskag Bluffs upstream to the headwaters under federal regulation. In recent years, fishery managers have opened this area in late June full time to gillnets before the rest of the lower river. Fishermen in the Kalskag area say that there are only a handful of places near their villages to driftnet, and boats have to take turns drifting during fishing openings. Managers are opening this area early to allow more fishing opportunity. They estimate that fishermen will harvest 2,000 to 5,000 Chinook salmon from this area and do not expect the change to hinder meeting escapement goals. The regulation change also notes that chum are in the early stage of their run.
UPPER KALSKAG, AK

