Candice Accola Gushes About Appearing in a Scene With Daughter Florence During ‘Legacies’ Finale After Joe King Split

Take your daughter to work day! Following her split from Joe King , Candice Accola celebrated their 6-year-old daughter Florence's big TV debut.

"Congratulations @julieplec & Brett Matthews & the entire @cwlegacies production on a beautiful series finale! It was an honor to step back into Caroline Forbes’ shoes and into the Salvatore School," Accola, 35, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, June 16. "Sweet Florence May, the OG Josie and Lizzie."

The Vampire Diaries alum reflected on the memories she shared with her little one on set . "You grew in mommy’s belly while I filmed scenes in front of that fire place… you were a little baby visiting mommy at work learning to crawl in front of that fireplace," she continued. "What a truly epic day when we got to stand side by side in a scene together in front of that fireplace. Cheers to all of the fans 🥂 hope you smiled some big smiles and shed a few tears ❤️."

During the Legacies finale, Accola's character, Caroline Forbes, returned to take over for Alaric Saltzman ( Matthew Davis ) as the new interim headmistress at the Salvatore Boarding School For the Young and Gifted. Her daughter made a cameo as one of the students that Caroline would be looking after.

The mother-daughter onscreen appearance comes after Us Weekly broke the news in May that Accola filed for divorce from King, 42, one month prior. The couple, who celebrated seven years of marriage ahead of their split , ended their relationship three months before the legal petition was officially filed, per the docs.

Earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress removed all of her posts on Instagram before starting over with no photos with the musician. Accola was also not wearing a wedding ring in any of her recent snaps amid the breakup speculation.

Accola and King started dating after meeting at DirecTV's 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl. After one year together, King proposed to Accola while on vacation in Florence, Italy, in May 2013.

The pair welcomed their daughter Florence in January 2016. “Florence May King,” the former CW star captioned an Instagram shot of her baby's feet that same month. “I’m in love again.”

At the time, Accola's first pregnancy was written into The Vampire Diaries . Ahead of the story line introduction, her costar Michael Malarkey revealed that he accidentally spoiled the news for the rest of the cast. "I ruined the surprise. I didn’t know!" the actor, who played Enzo, 38, told Us in October 2015. "She was like, 'Alright, before we start guys, I have an announcement to make.' And I was like, 'You’re f—king pregnant!' She was like, 'Uh, yeah. Yeah, I'm pregnant.'"

Accola and King later confirmed that they were expecting a second child together . The Fray band member also shares daughters Elise and Ava with ex-wife Julie King . The “Directionally Challenged” podcast host gave birth to their daughter Josephine in December 2021.

"My first pregnancy did nothing to prepare me for being pregnant in 2020. But being pregnant in 2020 has undoubtedly prepared me to become a better mother," Accola wrote in an essay for SheKnows in October 2020, two months before her second daughter's birth.