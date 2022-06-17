ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of former Georgia Bulldogs named to All-USFL Team

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy has made the inaugural All-USFL Team. Bellamy, who plays for the New Orleans Breakers, has recorded 5.5 sacks through the first nine games of the season.

Bellamy has 40 total tackles and seven tackles for a loss. The Breakers have allowed the fewest points (140) of any team in the USFL.

The Breakers (6-3) have clinched a spot in the USFL playoffs. The Birmingham Stallions will be the Breaker’s opponent in the playoffs. The two teams will be facing each other on June 25 in Canton, Ohio.

Will former Houston Texans linebacker Davin Bellamy get another chance in the NFL? Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Davin Bellamy played at Georgia from 2013-2017. He recorded 13 sacks in his four season career with the Bulldogs. Bellamy went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft and has had six stints in the NFL with five different teams (Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers).

Additionally, former Georgia defensive tackle Toby Johnson has made the All-USFL team. Johnson plays for the New Jersey Generals (8-1), who are also in the USFL playoffs.

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Toby Johnson pressures a Tennessee quarterback. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson has 33 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, and one interception. Johnson played with Georgia from 2013-2014 and has had stints with six different NFL teams and across numerous other professional football leagues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
