9 of the Best Beauty Deals to Nab Before Prime Day 2022

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

It's happening! Amazon just announced the dates for Prime Day 2022: July 12 and 13. It's so soon, and yet it's such a long time to wait! Good thing the deals have already begun.

If you want to stock up on top-tier beauty on sale, there are already some amazing markdowns waiting for you on Amazon. Shop our current nine favorites below!

This Contouring Tool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xLBqH_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

Puffy, disgruntled skin? Tight jaw? This gorgeous little facial roller could help smooth things out and seriously relax you at the same time!

See it!

Get the Plum Beauty Contouring Facial Roller (originally $15) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Futuristic Masking Device

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTRKJ_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

The UFO 2 does it all. It can warm up the skin, cool it off and use T-Sonic pulsations to boost the absorption of the attached mask. It's like a full facial in just two minutes!

See it!

Get the FOREO UFO 2 (originally $299) for just $279 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Facial Spray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dwvkt_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

It doesn't get much more iconic than the Mario Badescu facial sprays. This one contains aloe, cucumber and green tea for a seriously soothed complexion!

See it!

Get the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea (originally $12) for just $7 at Amazon!

This Curling Iron Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbAJ4_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

If you want to have a good hair day every day, T3 is a must in your styling routine. This curling iron comes with interchangeable barrels for perfect curls and waves — always!

See it!

Get the T3 Interchangeable Curling Iron and Styling Barrels (originally $120) for just $95 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This CC Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7lkL_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

This full-coverage CC cream has a gigantic fan base on Amazon, and you can count Us in as part of the group. It has SPF 50 protection too!

See it!

Get the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream (originally $42) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lengthening Mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Szamc_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

This mascara is absolutely legendary. We know it's a favorite of Jennifer Aniston 's facialist, and now it's time for it to become a go-to in your beauty routine too!

See it!

Get the ILIA Limitless Lash Mascara (originally $28) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Anti-Aging Eye Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paP0z_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

This five-in-one eye cream claims to address discoloration, density loss, dryness, dull tone and wrinkles around the eye area for a youthful appearance!

See it!

Get the RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Anti-Aging Eye Cream (originally $30) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Mineral Sunscreen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xkkkn_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

Sensitive skin? A mineral sunscreen is the way to go. This newer TruSkin release has nourishing ingredients too, including vitamin C and vegan marine collagen!

See it!

Get the TruSkin Mineral Face Sunscreen SPF 30 (originally $25) for just $18 at Amazon when you apply the coupon beneath the price! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lip Balm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFRvo_0gE9rOsa00
Amazon

Lip balm is a year-round essential, so level up with Bioderma. This pick is extra hydrating and soothing, featuring shea butter, vitamin E and laminaria extract!

See it!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Lip Stick (originally $9) for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 17, 2022, but are subject to change.

Only $18! Selena Gomez Uses This Exact Gentle Toner for Flawless Skin

Read article

Looking for more? Shop all Beauty & Personal Care at Amazon here ! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? Shop more of our product picks below!

