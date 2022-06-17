Las Cruces will get 26 new police officers after cadet graduation

Las Cruces now has a Burlington Store. It opened its doors June 17 at 2352 E. Lohman Ave. and is the fifth Burlington in New Mexico. The store includes apparel for men, women and children; baby items; home décor; and pet care, Burlington said in a news release. To celebrate its grand opening, Burlington said it would donate $5,000 to nearby Hermosa Heights Elementary School through the retailer’s long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Burlington is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Jersey. It operates more than 800 stores in the 45 states and Puerto Rico. Visit www.burlington.com and www.adoptaclassroom.org.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 20 HOURS AGO