Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces will get 26 new police officers after cadet graduation

By Kate Bieri
KVIA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, New Mexico - More than two dozen cadets will join a short-staffed police department in Las Cruces after their graduation on Friday afternoon. At 1 p.m. on Friday, 28 cadets will graduate from...

kvia.com

Comments

RockStar3
3d ago

Maybe start giving out tickets. Everyone on their phones!! Lots of cars and trucks with windshields tinted!! Paying insurance for no reason. Insurance companies won't pay for coverage if your windshield is tinted!!

Reply
3
 

