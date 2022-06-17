ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The right's war on drag queens is getting violent

By Hayes Brown
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrag queens are an easy target for the growing reactionary backlash taking place in America. They’re loud; they’re irreverent; they clearly don’t ascribe to conventional gender norms. They provide a simple shorthand about decadence and perversion for anyone with the all-encompassing need to punch down against anyone who isn’t a straight...

www.msnbc.com

AT S.R.
4d ago

if you want to be a freak of society and laughed at behind your back your whole life go ahead...I don't care and don't want to know..chances are you will have a miserable short life...but dont...I mean don't talk to my children...

Reply(14)
342
Angie Holloway
3d ago

at some point the news and the left need to take responsibility for what is causing all the hate between white and blacks and gay and straight people because they constantly push the LGBT lifestyle on everyone knowing that it isn't everyone cup of tea and causing hate between races by constantly making everything about race and when someone doesn't agree to their ideology they blame everything on the "straight white man". Stop blaming white men for everything that happens and look in the mirror with how you keep trying to cause division and hate . quit pushing your agenda and let everyone live their lives in peace and quit forcing everyone to change their beliefs

Reply(28)
277
2Duv4Luv
3d ago

These people just don't get it. Children don't need to know about the Gay, Lesbian, and Transgender lifestyles. There should be no Drag Queen Reading hours in schools or libraries. Parents are tired of this Indoctrination of their young kids and people are tired of having that bull💩shoved down their throats on a daily basis. Most sane and moral Americans don't agree with the Rainbow Community and what they stand for. Why can't their stance and opinions be respected?

Reply(20)
197
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
The Independent

‘Drag queens aren’t going into schools to shoot kids’: Drag Queen Story Hour hits back at GOP ban attempts

Republican proposals to ban drag shows for children are "just smoke and mirrors" to distract from the party's failure to prevent gun massacres, the head of Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) has said.The embattled LGBT+ education charity, which organises children's book readings by drag queens in schools, libraries, and book shops, has become a major flashpoint for social conservatives and been forced to cancel some events after receiving violent threats.On Monday a GOP state legislator in Texas said he would file a bill to ban all drag shows "and other inappropriate displays" in the presence of minors, while on Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
Slate

A nun founded a TV station that became the “Catholic Fox News.” Then it turned against the pope.

In June of 2020, the three hosts of a Catholic radio show were talking about the news of the day. “I think they should go on ride-alongs, a lot of these bishops,” said Harold Burke-Sivers, a deacon and one of the hosts of Morning Glory. It was a month after the murder of George Floyd, and the U.S. bishops had released a statement condemning police brutality. “I agree that there needs to be reforms. But they should go on ride-alongs and see what these officers do every single day.”
RELIGION
geekspin

The top gay-friendly cities in the US

The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.
POLITICS

