The MLB trade deadline will take place on August 2 this year. It’s the last chance for the New York Mets to make a huge deal for a major roster upgrade. Fortunately, they don’t seem to have any gigantic needs at the moment. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are on their way back from the IL which will only increase their overall pitching depth. The starting lineup has only a few holes that could use an upgrade. Considering how capable they are of scoring runs with what they do have, they might not be in the market for all that much on the offensive side of things.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO