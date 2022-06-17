ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith announces retirement

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN—Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Executive Director Carter Smith announced today he will retire effective January 2023, ending a nearly 15-year tenure that strengthened private-lands stewardship, expanded state parks and wildlife management areas, bolstered conservation, law enforcement, and park funding, and brought a renewed focus on connecting Texans young and...

