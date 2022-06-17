CAL FIRE TGU schedules 3 control burns before June ends

The following is a press release issued by Pacific Gas and Electric shared on the County of Lake’s official Facebook page:. With most of the state in a severe or extreme drought, millions of residents are thinking about wildfire season. As part of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) comprehensive strategy to mitigate wildfire risk, several projects are underway in Lake County to harden the electric system and build a safer and more resilient grid for our customers and communities. In Lake County, PG&E plans to underground approximately 15 miles of overhead distribution powerlines and harden 21 miles in high fire-threat areas to reduce wildfire risk in 2022.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO