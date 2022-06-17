ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

CAL FIRE TGU schedules 3 control burns before June ends

By Brandon Downs
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The controlled burn that was scheduled this week along Highway 36 East but was postponed has been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday. CAL FIRE will be burning 104 acres along Highway 36 East from Stice Road to...

actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire contained near Cohasset

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire near Cohasset on Monday afternoon, according to the CAL FIRE Butte County Unit. CAL FIRE says the fire was burning in the area of Musty Buck Road. The fire was about 20 feet by 20 feet and was burning at a slow rate of spread.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water tower on Chico’s Cherry Street to come down

CHICO, Calif. - Cal Water says it will begin to remove the water storage tank on Cherry Street in Chico on Tuesday. The water tank was built in 1959 but has not been used since 2015. It was deemed to be a structural rink is a seismic activity happened. Cal...
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Officials Searching for Glenn County Arsonist

(Glenn County, CA) – Glenn County authorities are looking for an arsonist who started a vegetation fire near Orland, by setting off a firework in a field last Thursday night. A press release says security footage in the area of County Road 9 & County Road FF show a vehicle “came to a complete stop in the roadway. An occupant in the vehicle threw an item into the field igniting the vegetation fire.”
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday evening

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire in a residential neighborhood Sunday evening. Chico Firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 200 block of Legacy Lane. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in less than ten minutes....
CHICO, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
Local
California Government
Tehama County, CA
Government
mendofever.com

PG&E Begins Pre-Construction Work in Lake County to Bury 15 Miles of Powerlines

The following is a press release issued by Pacific Gas and Electric shared on the County of Lake’s official Facebook page:. With most of the state in a severe or extreme drought, millions of residents are thinking about wildfire season. As part of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) comprehensive strategy to mitigate wildfire risk, several projects are underway in Lake County to harden the electric system and build a safer and more resilient grid for our customers and communities. In Lake County, PG&E plans to underground approximately 15 miles of overhead distribution powerlines and harden 21 miles in high fire-threat areas to reduce wildfire risk in 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
worldnationnews.com

The city of Chico will discuss a plan for crisis situations in shelters

CHIKO – The City Council of Chika will consider whether to approve a crisis plan for shelters in Chico for 2022, which describes how the city plans to address issues related to space for the homeless and enough accommodation to support. According to the related report on the agenda,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville firefighters to be sworn in as CAL FIRE employees in July

OROVILLE, Calif. - The City of Oroville firefighters who are becoming new CAL FIRE employees will be sworn in on July 1, CAL FIRE Butte County announced on Friday. This comes after the City of Oroville and CAL FIRE entered into a cooperative agreement to respond to incidents in Oroville.
wnctimes.com

Man's Death Most Likely Suffocation in Recyling Truck

Marysville, California - June 18, 2022: On April 26, 2022, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Recology discovered a body in the. Marysville Material Recovery Facility located at 3001 N. Levee Road. Based on the position of the deceased, it appeared that the body was brought in by a cardboard recycling truck...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies ID suspect wanted following chase that ended in Chico

CHICO, Calif. UPDATE 11:30 A.M. - Deputies have identified the suspect who took off on foot in a Chico neighborhood Monday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for 27-year-old Drake Afflerbach following a crash at Eaton Road and Constitution Drive and an incident that took place on Saturday.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for stealing landscaping work truck, trailer in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Chico after a report of a stolen vehicle at the Taco Bell on East Avenue on Monday, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said Jeffery Fagan was arrested after officers received a report from a landscape company that their work...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Shooting suspect on the run in Chico following chase

CHICO, Calif. — Butte County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man they say shot at a car on Cohasset Road Saturday and led deputies on a chase Monday. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), two people told deputies that Drake Afflerbach, 27, Chico, shot at their vehicle while they were driving on Cohasset Road Saturday.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested following residential burglary on Alder Street in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrest woman for residential burglary in Chico on Sunday. At approximately noon on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Alder Street in Chico after receiving a report of trespassing. The homeowner who had reported the trespassing told dispatch that a female had...
CHICO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - June 17, 2022

In November and December 2020, a multi-agency task force comprised of the State Water Resources Control Board and Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board; Butte County Department of Public Works; California Department of Water Resources; California Department of Fish and Wildlife; California Department of Parks and Recreation; and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services came together as the ‘Watershed Working Group’ to address water quality concerns in the North Complex Wildfire burn area and downstream. In 2021, the burn area of the Dixie Wildfire was added for monitoring, and additional partner agencies were added to the working group.
OROVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

The City of Ukiah Officially Fires Police Chief Noble Waidelich

The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. The City of Ukiah has served Police Chief Noble Waidelich with a Notice of Termination, separating him from City employment effective June 17, 2022. “It is with great conviction that I uphold the City of Ukiah’s values of...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

‘A Public Execution Without Knowing What the Condemned Man Did’—Reflections on the Noble Waidelich Saga

Mike Geniella’s incisive voice and watchful eye have been aimed at Mendocino County for many decades as a long-standing reporter for the Press Democrat and the spokesman for Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office. Now retired, Geniella finds the writing habit hard to shake. We’re excited to host a column from him sharing his thoughts, comments, and concerns about life here in Mendocino County.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

1 dead after early-morning mobile home fire in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Butte Unit and Butte County Fire Department confirmed one person is dead after a mobile home fire early Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:15 a.m., to a fully-involved mobile home, with flames spreading to the vegetation. The home was located within the...
PARADISE, CA
Paradise Post

Paradise Town Council reluctantly approves food ordinance

The Paradise Town Council barely approved a food waste ordinance by a 3-2 vote on Tuesday night to comply with the new state law, despite objections and concerns from all five councilors. The ordinance comes out of Senate Bill 1383 Short-Lived Climate Pollutants passed in 2016, that requires the state...
PARADISE, CA
mendofever.com

Fatal Hit and Run in Lake County—Law Enforcement Appeals to the Public in Search of Suspect

The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol Traffic Lake County Office:. 6/19/22, at approximately 0010 hours, Amanda Arney was walking eastbound on the south shoulder of SR-20, west of Sayre Avenue in Nice, CA. Party #1 (P-1) was driving eastbound on SR-20, west of Sayre Avenue at an unknown speed. For reasons still under investigation, P-1 allowed V-1 to veer onto the south shoulder, where V-1’s right front side collided into Arney. Arney was thrown down an embankment and came to rest near a fence, partially concealed by vegetation. After the collision, P-1 fled the scene in an easterly direction on SR-20 and failed to report the collision or check on Arney’s welfare.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

