Jamestown Nurse In Heart Failure After Giving Birth To Twins

On June 19th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Minerva Torres, 26, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. Torres was pulled over on Route 60 in Gerry for traffic violations and after failing several SFSTs, Torres was placed under arrest. Torres was transported to SP Jamestown where she was evaluated by a New York State Police Drug Recognition Expert and determined to be impaired by drugs. Torres provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua and was then transported back to SP Jamestown where she was processed, issued tickets and released. Torres is scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry Court next month. The four children that were in Torres’ vehicle at the time of the traffic stop had been turned over to a third party.

GERRY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO