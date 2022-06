(Broadry) — Prices for homes in Florida are soaring. The latest market report from the Florida Realtors trade association reveals the median sales price for a sunshine-state-home is over $410,000. That’s about a $13,000 increase from March of last year. Luckily, there are still some options available for those on the hunt for a budget-friendly dream home.

