Friday morning Liberty Ave. fire under investigation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is investigating a Friday fire as arson. The fire happened at a home in Terre Haute around 7:00 A.M. on Liberty Avenue and 25th Street. The home suffered heavy damage to the living and dining rooms. No one lived there...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the main storage buildings for Atlantis Aquatic Gardens in Terre Haute went up in flames on Sunday. This happened around 6:00 p.m. on 13th Street and 7th Avenue in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Fire Department says crews were on scene for 2.5...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday is a big day in Terre Haute. Crews are set to break ground on the new casino. The "Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort" will be on the east side of town. The property is at 4442 East Margaret Drive. It's not far from...
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rosedale man is facing several charges - including strangulation - following a domestic incident. According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, police were called to the Peaceful Waters Campground, north of Rockville, for a "physical domestic situation." That's where they arrested Issac Hunt, 22....
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city and Vigo County leaders joined officials from Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning. That's to break ground on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. It all happened at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre Haute. The plans call for a 125-room hotel. The...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has a message on the importance of the Juneteenth holiday. The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is holding a program for its employees Monday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The program will explain what Juneteenth is and why it is...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The plans for a casino in Terre Haute has been in the works for over six years, and community members are excited. Back in November, the Indiana Gaming Commission voted to grant the Vigo county casino license to Churchill Downs. The Queen of Terre Haute Casino...
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Inflation is now at a 40-year high impacting millions of Americans across the nation, including our neighbors in Illinois. Clark County, Illinois is just one local area starting to feel the sting of raised prices. Fox Run Road is a project that has already started....
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information on a domestic battery incident that occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department this happened at the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue. The male suspect had beaten a woman after she confronted him about stealing money...
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - According to the CDC, drowning is the second leading cause of death in the nation for children under 14 and children ages 1 through 4 have the highest drowning rates. That's why it is important to remember some safety tips, especially when heading out to the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With school out for summer, babysitters are in high demand, and some local teenagers are now better prepared. Terre Haute Regional Hospital hosted a "Safe Sitter class" on Tuesday. The goal was to teach aspiring babysitters from 6th to 8th grade how to be safe...
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Linton-Stockton school board says anger and frustration surrounding district curriculum is misplaced after a packed meeting Monday night. Several people turned out to voice their concern over what they perceive to be divisive lessons planned for the Linton-Stockton School Corporation. School leaders say there is no cause for concern.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the first annual "Furby Race" at the Vigo County Radio Control Raceway or VCRC in Terre Haute. It is an off-roading event that brought drivers from all across the country, and it's all for a good cause. The race is dedicated to a...
LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 100,000 Hoosiers have Alzheimer's and dementia. That's why the Alzheimer's Association came up with the Longest Day challenge. June 21 is the longest day of the year. It's the day with the most daylight, and groups are using the time to spread awareness about a heartbreaking disease.
Terre Haute South alum and current Green Bay Packer Danny Etling held his second football camp at his alma mater Monday morning. Enlisting the help of former LSU teammate and current Las Vegas Raider Foster Moreau along with former 11-year NFL vet and fellow South alum Tony McGee, Etling welcomed close to 300 athletes from six Wabash Valley High Schools.
Comments / 0