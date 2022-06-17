ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Friday morning Liberty Ave. fire under investigation

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Friday morning fire in Terre Haute is under...

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

Friday fire in Terre Haute investigated as arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department is investigating a Friday fire as arson. The fire happened at a home in Terre Haute around 7:00 A.M. on Liberty Avenue and 25th Street. The home suffered heavy damage to the living and dining rooms. No one lived there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Rosedale man accused of strangulation at Parke County campground

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rosedale man is facing several charges - including strangulation - following a domestic incident. According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, police were called to the Peaceful Waters Campground, north of Rockville, for a "physical domestic situation." That's where they arrested Issac Hunt, 22....
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
WTHI

Officials break ground on new Terre Haute casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute city and Vigo County leaders joined officials from Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning. That's to break ground on the Queen of Terre Haute casino. It all happened at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre Haute. The plans call for a 125-room hotel. The...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Former town clerk-treasurer in Knox County accused of financial wrong-doing

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A report from the Indiana State Board of accounts has unveiled alleged financial wrong-doing in Edwardsport. The inconsistencies total nearly $38,000 between 2017 and 2019. It outlines allegations against Connie Dinkins. She was the former town clerk-treasurer, water clerk, and sewer clerk. The report claims...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Hamilton Center in Terre Haute recognizes Juneteenth holiday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization has a message on the importance of the Juneteenth holiday. The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is holding a program for its employees Monday morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The program will explain what Juneteenth is and why it is...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Domestic battery incident leaves one officer at gunpoint

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information on a domestic battery incident that occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department this happened at the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue. The male suspect had beaten a woman after she confronted him about stealing money...
WTHI

Local teens learn CPR and first aid, in Safe Sitter class

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With school out for summer, babysitters are in high demand, and some local teenagers are now better prepared. Terre Haute Regional Hospital hosted a "Safe Sitter class" on Tuesday. The goal was to teach aspiring babysitters from 6th to 8th grade how to be safe...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

VCRC hosts first annual "Furby Race"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the first annual "Furby Race" at the Vigo County Radio Control Raceway or VCRC in Terre Haute. It is an off-roading event that brought drivers from all across the country, and it's all for a good cause. The race is dedicated to a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Big Turnout for the 2022 Danny Etling Football Camp at Terre Haute South

Terre Haute South alum and current Green Bay Packer Danny Etling held his second football camp at his alma mater Monday morning. Enlisting the help of former LSU teammate and current Las Vegas Raider Foster Moreau along with former 11-year NFL vet and fellow South alum Tony McGee, Etling welcomed close to 300 athletes from six Wabash Valley High Schools.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Furby Race

VCRC in Terre Haute hosts first annual "Furby Race" on Saturday. It's in honor of late racer Michael Ferrebee.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

