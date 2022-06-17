SUMMER READING KICK-OFF – ALL AGES Summer Reading 2022 – Oceans of Possibilities

Tiny Art Show @ the Library - All Ages Kids, teens and adults, display your artistic talents in our Tiny Art Show! Call beginning July 1 to register for a mini artist kit. Once you’ve finished your masterpiece, return it to the library by Friday, August 5 to be part of the exhibit! The art will be on display from August 10 through the end of the month.
Ocean of Possibilities Travel - Virtual & Hybrid Viewing - Wednesday, June 29 at 6:30 pm. Join our friends at French’s Travel for another evening of travel possibilities to the oceans, including cruises and islands. Registration required to receive Zoom link or view program in person at the library with staff. Sponsored by French’s Travel and the NCC.
Catch the Hatch - Baby Chicks @ the Library - July 5 - August 9. On Tuesday, July 5, we’ll have special guests – little chicken eggs that are getting ready to hatch – in the children’s department. We’ll have an incubator set up and families may even get to see the eggs start to hatch! Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Starting July 1, 2022 Town Hall will implement a Pilot Program for 2022 Summer Hours. The only changes for the members of the public are to Tuesday's and Friday’s hours. Town Hall will now be open from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM on Tuesdays to better accommodate the public with expanded hours. Town Hall will also be open from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon) on Fridays. There are no other changes to Town Hall’s operating hours (listed below).
