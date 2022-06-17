SUMMER READING KICK-OFF – ALL AGES Summer Reading 2022 – Oceans of Possibilities

Starting July 1, 2022 Town Hall will implement a Pilot Program for 2022 Summer Hours. The only changes for the members of the public are to Tuesday's and Friday’s hours. Town Hall will now be open from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM on Tuesdays to better accommodate the public with expanded hours. Town Hall will also be open from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM (Noon) on Fridays. There are no other changes to Town Hall’s operating hours (listed below).

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO