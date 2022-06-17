Pumps, vehicle involved in fire at gas station on Water Street

UPDATE (9:31 p.m.): Firefighters have contained the vehicle fire. Wallace tunnel is now reopened. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile firefighters were called to a fire inside the Wallace Tunnel Monday, June 20. A vehicle caught fire after a crash happened inside the tunnel. Currently, the fire is still going with flames and smoke seen coming […]
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Theodore man is recovering after a wreck that caused his car to slam into an underground drainage culvert. Ricky Brokaw was rescued from that vehicle one week ago, on June 12. Brokaw said he was on the way to meet a friend, and another driver on the road made a […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — River Road in Baldwin County has closed once again Monday. Crews are working this time to fix a bridge and install a new culvert that washed out May 26th when several inches of rain cut the road in half. “Every time we have a...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a person hit at a gas station on Airport Boulevard. The victim was asleep next to an ice machine at a Shell gas station in the 3600 block of Airport Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver fled the scene, police said.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen car pursuit on Highway 29 in Escambia County Tuesday morning ended with a crash and arrest. Florida Highway Patrol tells Channel 3 the incident started with a stolen car being located in a parking lot by a trooper. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but was unsuccessful.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Mobile man. Kaleb D. Dawson, 32, was critically injured in a crash that happened Thursday, June 16, at Dawes Road. Dawson’s Nissan Altima was struck by an oncoming Tesla, according to a news release from ALEA. Dawson was […]
UPDATE: All lanes are back open, according to ALEA officials. Both lanes of Highway 31 near the 26-mile marker in Baldwin County are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 3:27 p.m. today, Mon., June 20.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane. Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water. The […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's hard to look at the images of the smashed truck lodged in a drainage tunnel off Nan Gray Davis Road and believe anyone inside could have survived, but 56-year-old Ricky Brokaw is alive thanks to the first responders who spent four hours rescuing him.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A homicide investigation is underway in Mobile County. Mobile Police confirm there was a homicide at a home on Clark Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. At this time, officials have not released any information about the victim or a suspect.
ESCAMBIA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened Monday, June 13, according to Escambia County deputies. Wyatt Dudley and Anthony Norman are accused of burglarizing several cars near Kingsfield, Chemstrand and Old Chemstrand Roads in Escambia County. Officials said Dudley and Norman used a stolen credit […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday. On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman was arrested Monday and charged with robbery after deputies say she pulled a knife on a woman and stole her $3 lighter. Sandra Renee Lewis, 58, was charged with robbery by sudden snatching with a weapon and aggravated assault. Deputies say Lewis approached the woman near her […]
'Tis the season for summer beach vacations, which means that a lot of families will be traveling through the famous Mobile Tunnel. Its official name is the George Wallace Tunnel and it features a pair of road tunnels that carry Interstate 10 through Mobile, Alabama from the city's downtown. The tunnels actually go beneath the Mobile River and pop back out on Blakeley Island where they join the Jubilee Parkway over Mobile Bay.
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County deputies said they had to use a Taser to arrest a man who had punched a woman in the face at the beach. According to investigators, 49-year-old Douglas Bryson was under the influence when he hit the woman on Pensacola Beach. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that their officers were called to three domestic violence incidents over the weekend at three different apartment complexes. Officers made two arrests regarding the incidents. On Friday, June 17 at 11 p.m. police were called to Summer Place Apartments after receiving a domestic complaint. […]
CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 97 in Cantonment. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on CR 97 at high speeds toward Olde Bridge Rd. The driver lost control of the truck while trying to make the turn, which resulted […]
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Flomaton Police Department said a woman is wanted for reckless murder following a single-vehicle crash on May 13, according to a release from the Flomaton Police Department. FPD said the single-vehicle crash, which resulted in the death of 24-year-old Jacob Maulden, occurred on Old Atmore Road East at […]
UPDATE (9:18 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were shot and killed outside Bay Pointe apartments. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Several unoccupied vehicles were shot up. UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were shot at Bay Pointe apartments. Their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) […]
