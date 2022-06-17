ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Pumps, vehicle involved in fire at gas station on Water Street

By Keith Lane
utv44.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gas pumps and a vehicle have been reported involved...

WKRG News 5

Wallace Tunnel reopens following vehicle fire

UPDATE (9:31 p.m.): Firefighters have contained the vehicle fire. Wallace tunnel is now reopened. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile firefighters were called to a fire inside the Wallace Tunnel Monday, June 20. A vehicle caught fire after a crash happened inside the tunnel. Currently, the fire is still going with flames and smoke seen coming […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Person sleeping near ice machine hit by vehicle at Mobile gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a person hit at a gas station on Airport Boulevard. The victim was asleep next to an ice machine at a Shell gas station in the 3600 block of Airport Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday. The driver fled the scene, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Stolen car pursuit ends with crash on Hwy. 29 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A stolen car pursuit on Highway 29 in Escambia County Tuesday morning ended with a crash and arrest. Florida Highway Patrol tells Channel 3 the incident started with a stolen car being located in a parking lot by a trooper. The trooper tried to make a traffic stop, but was unsuccessful.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man killed in crash off Dawes Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that killed a Mobile man.  Kaleb D. Dawson, 32,  was critically injured in a crash that happened Thursday, June 16, at Dawes Road. Dawson’s Nissan Altima was struck by an oncoming Tesla, according to a news release from ALEA.   Dawson was […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Atmore Advance

Hwy. 31 blocked at 26-mile marker due to crash in Baldwin County

UPDATE: All lanes are back open, according to ALEA officials. Both lanes of Highway 31 near the 26-mile marker in Baldwin County are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 3:27 p.m. today, Mon., June 20.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man dies after jumping off pier into Fish River

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after jumping off a pier into the Fish River. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who was in his twenties, jumped off the pier on Sunday at the end of Grounds Lane. Deputies say the man didn’t resurface after jumping into the water. The […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 identified, arrested in car burglaries: Escambia Co. deputies

ESCAMBIA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened Monday, June 13, according to Escambia County deputies. Wyatt Dudley and Anthony Norman are accused of burglarizing several cars near Kingsfield, Chemstrand and Old Chemstrand Roads in Escambia County. Officials said Dudley and Norman used a stolen credit […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man drives his shooter home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday. On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one […]
MOBILE, AL
KPEL 96.5

What Percentage of Lafayette Travelers Hold Their Breath While Driving Through the Mobile Tunnel?

'Tis the season for summer beach vacations, which means that a lot of families will be traveling through the famous Mobile Tunnel. Its official name is the George Wallace Tunnel and it features a pair of road tunnels that carry Interstate 10 through Mobile, Alabama from the city's downtown. The tunnels actually go beneath the Mobile River and pop back out on Blakeley Island where they join the Jubilee Parkway over Mobile Bay.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with punching woman in the face at the beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County deputies said they had to use a Taser to arrest a man who had punched a woman in the face at the beach. According to investigators, 49-year-old Douglas Bryson was under the influence when he hit the woman on Pensacola Beach. The victim was treated at a hospital and released.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

3 domestic violence calls, 2 arrested: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said that their officers were called to three domestic violence incidents over the weekend at three different apartment complexes. Officers made two arrests regarding the incidents. On Friday, June 17 at 11 p.m. police were called to Summer Place Apartments after receiving a domestic complaint. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Cantonment

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 97 in Cantonment. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on CR 97 at high speeds toward Olde Bridge Rd. The driver lost control of the truck while trying to make the turn, which resulted […]
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

Double homicide at Bay Pointe apartments in Mobile

UPDATE (9:18 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were shot and killed outside Bay Pointe apartments. The shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m. Several unoccupied vehicles were shot up. UPDATE (8:54 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that two people were shot at Bay Pointe apartments. Their injuries are life-threatening, according to police. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) […]
MOBILE, AL

