Men are 10 times more likely to brag about this than women.

This week, In Focus focuses on Mother Earth — keeping the environment safe, and keeping ourselves safe in the process. Congressman Paul Tonko is chair of the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, co-chair of Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition and serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee. He joins JoDee Kenney for a conversation on how climate change is impacting us here in upstate New York — including the impact of climate change on our historical sites. He discusses action being taken to make clean energy more accessible — a double win for the planet and people’s wallets. Tonko also talks about further steps that can be taken to protect our environment here in New York — including changes to infrastructure, advancement of protective legislation, and investment in green solutions for the future.
Comments / 0