Men are 10 times more likely to brag about this than women.

By Chris Allinger
 3 days ago

Men are 10 times more likely to brag about this than women. This is surprising: A quarter of students will do this...

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Are Digital License Plates Coming to New York?

The next step New York vehicle owners may be taking in the digital age involves a revolutionary new license plate. Welcome to the future. Reviver, a company that launched back in 2009 has recently announced that its campaign to digitize license plates on cars and trucks was just approved by the state of Michigan. Michigan now joins California and Arizona as the only 3 states that have approved the technology to date, but the company says they're "in the process" of approval with at least 10 others... is new York next?
POLITICS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Newest Law Aiming to Make Schools Safer

A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
EDUCATION
96.1 The Breeze

Are Water Balloon Fights Illegal In New York State?

As the weather starts warming up and you are looking for a fun way to cool down, just be careful of how you decide to cool down. Growing up with two older brothers one of my favorite ways to cool down was to have squirt gun fights and throw water balloons at each other. Getting splashed with ice-cold water was a real treat on those hot, humid, summer days.
LAW
104.5 The Team

New York State Dilemma: Where to Dump All this Hand Sanitizer?

In the early days of the pandemic, hand sanitizer was the hottest commodity there was. It was near impossible to find it on store shelves. Some people were even purchasing large quantities of vodka from liquor stores in order to make their own. New York State stepped in and produced eleven million gallons of the germ killer via its Corecraft Industries - a private/public cooperative where state prisoners make different products and sell to other state agencies and non profits.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Not Cool! Why Does New York State Want To Ban Refrigerators?

If your fridge is running, you better go catch it. It could soon be banned completely from New York State. No this isn't clickbait. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for comments on this proposal to prohibit the sale of refrigerators. But chill out, it's not the fridge you have in your house.
POLITICS
CNY News

SNAP Recipients: Enjoy Free Admission To These Awesome Central New York Museums

With inflation high and everything costing so much, low-income families are struggling more than ever to find things to enjoy that are free or low-cost. It just got easier thanks to hundreds of museums across the nation offering free or reduced admission to individuals or a family (up to 4 people) who received food assistance (SNAP) with a program called "Museums for All". New York State has a number of participating museums in this program and here in our region of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego Counties, there are several museums offering free admission. These are very popular museums in our local area and ones well worth a visit.
ONEONTA, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Paying $46 Million To Teens This Summer

There is nothing like the rewards of hard work. There are some great benefits beyond the money for teens and young adults who are willing to out in the effort. A good summer job can give you skills that may help you later in life and New York State is trying to make that happen for young people around the Empire State.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Lakes In New York State Are Among America’s Most Polluted

New York has the distinction of being the only state with two lakes among the top 10 most polluted in America. Actually, both lakes are in the top5 and we actually have the #1 most polluted lake right here in our state. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. I really feel like we actually have three lakes on the list because Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but any pollution from Michigan surely has an effect on our portion of Lake Erie, right?
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
ACCIDENTS
flyfishings.art

Fishing Reports Cayuga Lake Ny

Fishing Reports Cayuga Lake Ny. Cayuga county has no outlet to the seas and oceans, so you will have to limit yourself to fishing on lakes. Got out on cayuga lake for a few hours for the first time this year. The nearest largest water body is lake ontario. Cayuta...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

DEC Announces 2022 “I BIRD NY” Challenge

The New York State DEC is challenging you to become bird watcher. With its 2022 I BIRD NY challenges for beginning and experienced birders, New Yorkers can enjoy the great outdoors while learning about local wildlife. “No matter where you live, birdwatching is a fun, easy, affordable activity that can...
ANIMALS
localsyr.com

NY encourages organizations to apply for federal grants as deadline approaches today

(WSYR-TV)– New York has received roughly $1.1 million in grants to help fund 32 organizations that are categorized under the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program’s Nutrition Education and Obesity Prevention (SNAP-ED). The Community Growers program and the Food Box program are amongst these programs that have been granted funds to help them assist the community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Man Who Allegedly Stole Puppy Named Dumbo , Arrested

Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - Dewitt Police have caught the guy who stole a puppy named "DUMBO" from the CNY SPCA. Last month, police say George Shuttleworth broke into the kennel and stole the puppy. The puppy was found later safe and sound in Syracuse but not Shuttleworth. This morning...
DEWITT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rep. Paul Tonko explains how climate change is impacting upstate New York

This week, In Focus focuses on Mother Earth — keeping the environment safe, and keeping ourselves safe in the process. Congressman Paul Tonko is chair of the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change, co-chair of Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition and serves on the Energy and Commerce Committee. He joins JoDee Kenney for a conversation on how climate change is impacting us here in upstate New York — including the impact of climate change on our historical sites. He discusses action being taken to make clean energy more accessible — a double win for the planet and people’s wallets. Tonko also talks about further steps that can be taken to protect our environment here in New York — including changes to infrastructure, advancement of protective legislation, and investment in green solutions for the future.
ENVIRONMENT

