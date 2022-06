February 3, 1932 — June 16, 2022 (age 90) White Gerald Simmons passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 16, 2022 at the home of his son in Farmington, Utah. He was a kind, humble man who spent his life in service to others – especially those who were vulnerable and suffering. His greatest desire was to lift others up to see their true potential.

