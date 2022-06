The Joye Law Firm, a North Charleston‐based personal injury law practice, this month presented a $100,000 memorial contribution to the Charleston Animal Society. The firm represents the estate of Mr. Johnny Scott (right), a local man who was paralyzed and later died from injuries sustained in an automobile collision. Even while hospitalized and fighting for his life, Scott’s main concern was making sure someone was caring for Gina and Luca, his beloved Cane Corsos. During their time of need, the Charleston Animal Society stepped up and provided care and shelter to the dogs, who were often seen playing together in the facility’s yard.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO