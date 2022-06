QUINCY — Austin Becerra continues to set the bar higher. Much higher, in fact. Becerra won his second straight modified feature Sunday night at Adams County Speedway. This triumph, however, was not so much how he accomplished the feat (like he did June 5), but rather who he did it against. Becerra led the final 14 laps, finishing with a relatively comfortable advantage over the likes of track legend Mark Burgtorf, former NASCAR hotshoe Kenny Wallace and four-time defending series champ Dave Wietholder.

ADAMS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO