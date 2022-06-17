Hero Dog That Saved Owner From Mountain Lion Unexpectedly Dies

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The shattered glass and broken windows are gone, but the damage is still there. Vandals targeted the Fukumi Japanese Noodle House in Citrus Heights, smashing nine windows. Michaela Bartido showed CBS13 just how devastating the damage was. “I was sweeping inside for like an hour this morning just so people could eat safely inside,” she said. Bartido said customers have offered encouragement and support. “We come here every week and it’s a bad, bad thing,” said customer Eric Naberrte. “They didn’t do nothing wrong. They just feed the people in here. I think that’s pretty bad,” said customer Christian Ruiz. And we’re...

