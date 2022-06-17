ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hero Dog That Saved Owner From Mountain Lion Unexpectedly Dies

realtree.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brave dog we told you about last month that fought a mountain lion after it attacked her owner during a hike down a California trail has unexpectedly died from her injuries. According to CBS Sacramento,...

www.realtree.com

Comments / 11

Gennifer Kelly 84
3d ago

I'm so sorry about Eva💔😢🙏God bless that extraordinary and very brave 🐶sending my prayers for you

Reply
7
Sharon Vickery
3d ago

So Sorry to hear about the loss of your beautiful fur baby and courageous Hero 🐾🌈💔😭🌹🌹💙💜 🙏🏻

Reply
6
Judy Ledbetter
3d ago

So Very Sorry About Eva. 🙏🕯️🕊️💔😓 Prayers For You. God Bless 💗🙌🐾

Reply
9
Related
NBC Bay Area

Bear Fight at Lake Tahoe Home Caught on Camera

Security camera footage from a home in South Lake Tahoe caught two bears squaring off inside a carport. The resident who owns the camera told NBC Bay Area she heard "strange growling" but didn't expect it would be two bears fighting. She assumed it was a bear going after a...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz shelter offering $1k reward for arrest of person who set illegal leg traps

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is offering a cash reward after illegal steel hold leg traps were found in Live Oak. According to the shelter, a Live Oak resident found a squirrel with two leg traps stuck on its leg on Sunday, June 19. The squirrel was taken to Native Animal Rescue and the traps were removed, but the squirrel was euthanized.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kezi.com

Dozens of dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill arrive in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Humane Society staff and volunteers welcomed 42 dogs from a suspected puppy mill case in Modesto, California to their facility last week, according to a Facebook post. According to the post, the dogs are from a group of more than 150 dogs who were discovered living...
OREGON STATE
KCRA.com

WATCH: Woman saves kitten on side of Interstate 5 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A kitten is safe after it got stuck on the middle of Interstate 5 in Stockton and his rescue was caught on dashcam footage. Kristan Turnbeaugh said she rescued the kitten she appropriately named Rumble Strip on Thursday night just before rush hour traffic hit. Video...
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Two Sacramento firefighters died while on duty. It took years of work by a current service member to have them recognized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Fire Department firefighters from decades past will get their names added to the California Firefighters Memorial  outside of the State Capitol thanks to the years-long effort of a current Sacramento Fire Captain. For the last four years,Captain Christopher Harvey has dug through old records to prove that the deaths […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Dog in Sloughhouse tests positive for rabies

SLOUGHHOUSE, Calif. — A dog in the Sloughhouse area has tested positive for rabies, according to Sacramento County Public Health. Public health officials are advising Sloughhouse residents to call them if they or their pet came into contact with a stray, sickly looking back and white Australian cattle dog between May 24 and June 3.
SLOUGHHOUSE, CA
FOX40

Firefighters respond to massive pallet fire at Costco in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department reported an early-morning call on Sunday as 200 pallets were fully engulfed in flames at the Costco at 1600 Expo Pkwy. Engine 19 arrived on scene to find the stack of pallets burning close to nearby trees and called two additional engines for assistance, according to the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Skull#Seizure#Cbs Sacramento
KTVU FOX 2

Young child and father die in Crockett murder-suicide

CROCKETT, Calif. - Two people were found dead Friday night inside an apartment in Crockett. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s have not yet identified the people who died in what they are calling a murder-suicide. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, several Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies began arriving at the...
CROCKETT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC10

At least 2 hurt in a boating accident north of Rio Vista

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been injured after a boating accident in the deep water channel of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, crews with multiple agencies responded to the Rio Vista Boat Launch Saturday afternoon to treat multiple patients involved in a boating accident.
RIO VISTA, CA
SFGate

Starving California pelicans released after rehabilitation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A dozen of the hundreds of brown pelicans found starving on the Southern California coast were released Friday after rehabilitation at a wildlife center. The pelicans were returned to the wild at Corona del Mar State Beach after treatment at the Wetlands and Wildlife...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘An Attack On Our Feelings’: Vandals Target Another Citrus Heights Small Business

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — The shattered glass and broken windows are gone, but the damage is still there. Vandals targeted the Fukumi Japanese Noodle House in Citrus Heights, smashing nine windows. Michaela Bartido showed CBS13 just how devastating the damage was. “I was sweeping inside for like an hour this morning just so people could eat safely inside,” she said. Bartido said customers have offered encouragement and support. “We come here every week and it’s a bad, bad thing,” said customer Eric Naberrte. “They didn’t do nothing wrong. They just feed the people in here. I think that’s pretty bad,” said customer Christian Ruiz. And we’re...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

17,000 dump trucks of dirt: Neighbors group fights to save Walnut Creek hills from houses

Seven Hill Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with more than 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy