FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Erika Betties

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting this week, you can watch a Winston-Salem woman compete in a nationally televised cooking competition. The PBS show “Great American Recipe” premieres Friday night June 24. The show producers chose Bambi Daniels after discovering her posts about food on her Instagram page. They invited her to compete against nine other […]
GRAHAM, NC (WGHP) — As twins, Hannah and Sarah Graham are used to sharing things. Sarah is the oldest by 10 minutes. “Yeah. I’m a little bossy,” Sarah said. But her sister, Hannah counters with “a lot bossy!” One thing they didn’t expect, is that they would be sharing the graduation stage for Southern Alamance […]
(WGHP) — The Fourth of July will be here before you know it, which means cities across the Piedmont Triad are preparing to celebrate. We’re listing fireworks shows and events as they’re announced, so this list will be updated daily as we get closer to the holiday. Know about somewhere not on our list, or […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A children’s event was at the center of a protest in Winston-Salem Saturday afternoon. Bookmarks hosted a drag queen story time ahead of the city’s pride parade. The event drew large crowds after the Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club announced it would host a protest outside the store. People cheered and welcomed […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the Winston-Salem Pride festival and parade started in downtown Winston-Salem, a colorful sea of LGBTQIA folks gathered a block over for a different event. Bookmarks organized a Drag Queen Storytime Saturday morning, bringing in Winston-Salem native Anna Yacht to read to families. The event was...
It is with great sadness that I announce the loss of another treasured member of our Eagle community. Mr. Dwight Butler, a transportation driver in the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Division of Student Affairs, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Mr. Butler was a 1984 graduate of Hillside...
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools will begin its summer meal program on Monday, to make sure students apart of families who struggle financially, are able to get at least two meals a day while they’re out of school. The program is something that WSFCS had offered several times in the […]
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The third top recruit of the 2023 class committed to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women’s basketball team after RyLee Grays announced she’d be sliding on the pale blue after a social media post on Sunday. The four-star power...
CHAPEL HILL - Class of 2024 wide receiver Jonathan Paylor was one of many participants at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina's Koman Practice Complex. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound 4-star prospect from Cummings High School in Burlington, NC, showed why he is the No. 119 prospect in his class nationally and No. 2 in the Tar Heel State with his elite speed and receiving ability. Paylor just clearly stood out because he was uncoverable by the defensive backs at the event.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Burlington Christian Academy coach is facing two felony charges and accused of being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Burlington officers were recently told a coach at Burlington Christian Academy was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student. The […]
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police officers said they arrested 23-year-old Marissa Carter on one count of Felony Sex Act with a Student and one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Student. Detectives started investigating after they received a tip about the coach who is an employee of Burlington Christian Academy. Investigators believe one student is involved, but no others. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — About 1 in 5 people in Guilford County and Winston-Salem are food insecure, and that’s way higher than most of the country. That’s why the volunteers with Out of the Garden Project are so dedicated to making sure people in the Piedmont Triad have access to the food they need. The […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro fire department is mourning the loss of one of their recruits who died from a medical episode during a pre-employment fitness assessment late last week. Andrew Vaughn, 36, was training with 32 other recruits Thursday, for a pre-employment assessment. He was almost done running...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman’s sense of safety was destroyed when a peaceful afternoon stroll through a popular Greensboro park took a scary and disturbing turn. A man reportedly exposed himself to her and now Greensboro Police are trying to find him before he does it again. It happened in Price Park, off New Garden […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday will be my last day at WFMY News 2. A lot has happened in the last three years here. I got married, bought my first home, lived in a pandemic and had a baby. You've been through each amazing and sometimes challenging milestone with me.
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning in Kernersville, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at around 1:48 a.m. on the 1000 block of Solomon Drive. The 42-year-old victim was in the car arguing with a man when officers say the man […]
CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new movie theater with one of the largest screens in North Carolina is set to open next month in Cary, and it won’t be your average moviegoing experience. Paragon Theaters is opening a location at 21 Fenton Main St. in the Fenton development on July 1, its second location in […]
