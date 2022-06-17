ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect with Handgun Robs Germantown Pharmacy

By Suzanne Pollak
mymcmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA CVS pharmacy in the 18000 block of Mateny Road in Germantown was...

www.mymcmedia.org

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Montgomery County

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teen who was reported missing in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Department of Police Fifth District Investigative Section issued an alert on Tuesday, June 21 for 18-year-old Boyds resident Ishaan Bhardwaj, who was last seen in the area of the 14300 block of Brass Wheel Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Suitland shooting

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening. Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex. Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
SUITLAND, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Arundel man shot while driving on Interstate 95 dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County man found shot inside a car after a crash Sunday along Interstate 95 has died, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said. Police said the death of 25-year-old Sai Charan Nakka of Hanover was a homicide. Authorities said the crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 South at Exit 50 (Caton Avenue) in Southwest Baltimore. Officers on the scene found a 2022 silver Hyundai Tucson SUV on the left shoulder. They found Nakka, who had been shot in the head, inside the vehicle. Nakka was taken to the University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Center, where he later died of his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germantown#Cvs Pharmacy#Montgomery County Police
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting in Clinton

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Clinton Sunday night. The victim is 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.  On June 19, 2022, at approximately 9:05 pm, patrol officers were called to the […]
CLINTON, MD
theriver953.com

Fairfax Authorities seek information on a fugitive

Fairfax Police Department announced that they are seeking information a fugitive. Noah Settles also known as D.C. Rap artist No Savage is being sought by Fairfax County Police. Settles is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, discharging a weapon into an occupied building 3 times and use of a firearm...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Update: Detectives Investigative Fatal Collision in Damascus; Victim’s Identity Released

– Victim’s Name Released in June 18, 2022 Fatality. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit have identified the victim in the June 18 fatality as 45-year-old Rene Rivas Quinteros from Winchester, Virginia. ————————————————————————————————————————————————————...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford man charged with murder at county motel

A Stafford man is in custody for murder after a shooting Sunday morning at a local motel. At 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road. Sergeant K.J. Simpson and Deputy B.W. Gildea arrived within three minutes and found an adult. male...
STAFFORD, VA
Daily Voice

Veteran Maryland Officer Dies Off-Duty

The Prince George’s County Police family is mourning the death of one of their own, officials say. Corporal Terry Middleton passed away while off-duty at his home late last week, Prince George's County Police say. The dad of four was a 16-year veteran of the agency assigned to the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police ID driver killed in Oakton crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the person who was killed in a crash Sunday night. Franklin Aquino, 18, of Chantilly, was traveling south near the 3200 block of Fox Mill Road in Oakton just after 10:30 p.m., when, upon cresting a hill, he lost control and went off the road, striking a tree.
OAKTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Man Found At Scene Of Baltimore Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Hanover man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside an SUV early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, authorities said. About 4:30 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 near the Caton Avenue exit, according to MDTA. When officers arrived, they found a 2022 Hyundai Tucson on the left shoulder. Behind the wheel was a 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. The driver, Sai Charan Nakka, 25, was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Additional details about the incident were not immediately clear Monday. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and investigators are seeking information from anyone who might have seen suspicious activity, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the MDTA Police at 443-915-7727 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Montgomery County EMS rescues driver in overturned car

ROCKVILLE, MD (7News) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue successfully removed a person trapped in a vehicle in Rockville Monday, after the car rolled over following a collision. Two cars collided on Nicholson Lane near Nebel Street, around 1 p.m., MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer reported on Twitter. One of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Double Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed and three others were wounded in a pair of shootings that unfolded an hour apart Sunday night in Baltimore City, police said. The first shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. A few minutes later, two men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, police said. The victims, a 28-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a second shooting in the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Responding officers found a 50-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. Officers found a second shooting victim, a 39-year-old man, in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. No information about a suspect or motive in either case was immediately released. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
wwnytv.com

Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber

PARKLAND, Wash. (KIRO) – A father in Washington is out of the hospital after being shot in the mouth defending his daughter from an attempted armed robbery. Matthew Phillips said he was taking her to day care Friday when it happened. “But you know what, I’d do it again...
PARKLAND, WA
rockvillenights.com

Car reported stolen from Rockville auto dealership

A vehicle was reported stolen from an auto dealership in Rockville on Thursday evening, June 16, 2022. Montgomery County police responded to a dealership in the 12300 block of Carroll Avenue at 7:44 PM, in an industrial area near Twinbrook Parkway and Parklawn Drive. Auto Wholesalers of Rockville is located on that block of Carroll.
Daily Voice

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy