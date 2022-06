San Bernardino County firefighters are still investigating what caused a commercial building to go up in flames on Sunday morning. Fortunately, no one was inside the building when a fire broke out on the fourth floor and eventually spread to the sixth floor.But now SB County has to figure out what it will do after the fire torched several offices that house several departments including code enforcement, public health and grand jury work.The San Bernardino County Fire Department said the fire was originally reported around 9:30 a.m. The building is located at West 3rd street and Sierra Way, near the 215...

