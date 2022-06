On Saturday afternoon, thousands celebrated love and community as the Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade returned to its first "typical" event since 2019. Unlike 2021's in-person festival, which happened in October, and 2020's festival, which happened in June but virtually, the celebration this year was fully in-person and happened during Pride Month. Even so, this was a one-day festival instead of the two-day event it had been in previous years, but the crowd showed up just as much — in fact, organizers said, this was a record-breaking year for attendance.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO