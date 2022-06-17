ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Laramie, WY

Pony Express rides through area

lingleguide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the sunset on Thursday, June 9, in Fort...

lingleguide.com

Optopolis

Downtown Kum & Go is now "hi MARKET"

Kum and Go standalone sign in April after the Kum & Go name was removed -Optopolis. You may have noticed something happening at one of Cheyenne's Kum and Go locations--more specifically, Kum and Go #956 near the corner of Warren Ave and E 16th St/E Lincolnway is rebranding!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper man invites community to celebrate his 90 birthday

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Monday, June 20, a ninety-year-old Casper man celebrated his birthday and invited the community to celebrate with him. Dana Van Burgh has lived in Casper his entire life. For 38 years he taught earth science at Dean Morgan Middle School before helping to start the field science programs at Casper College. Dana wore a yellow lab coat, honoring his many years of teaching science.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Equality celebrates Pride in the Park this weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Members of Wyoming equality will showcase their pride on Saturday with a picnic. The Pride in the Park event is happening Saturday from 3 pm to 5 at Holliday Park. This is part of over a week’s-long celebration from June 17th to 25th. Festivities...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

75 MPH Winds, Quarter-Size Hail Possible in SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some areas of southeast Wyoming could be hit with severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While as of 8 a.m. neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was thought to be at risk, Lusk, Torrington, Douglas, and several other communities could be hit by the storms. Some storms potentially could feature winds of up to 75 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter.
CHEYENNE, WY
WOWT

New York man arrested after crash kills Scottsbluff woman

DEUEL COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A New York man has been arrested in Nebraska following an interstate crash that killed a Scottsbluff woman. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers were called to a fatality crash at mile marker 83 on Interstate 80. Nebraska State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan was traveling west when it was hit from behind by a semi-trailer.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
107.9 Jack FM

Where to Get FREE Things on Your Birthday in Casper!

You have made it another lap around the sun! A whole ‘nother 365 days. Birthdays are most people’s favorite “holiday”, as it should be you are a national treasure. You deserve to be treated and spoiled how you want to be. You know what tastes better than cake on your birthday? Free Cake! There are many restaurants in Casper who recognize how special you are too, and as a reward for gracing them with your presence, they thank you with discounted or free things!
CASPER, WY
svinews.com

Boy dies after accident near Casper

CASPER (WNE) — A 5-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained when a car he was traveling in collided with a semi-truck southwest of Casper last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Thursday. The child, who was not identified, was in the backseat of a Honda Pilot that...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper is set to host the National Beard and Mustache Competition

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Visit Casper has partnered with the National Beard and Mustache Championship to bring the world renown competition to Casper. The event will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center in partnership with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival. This will be the first time that the championships have been held in Wyoming and they have already seen a few Wyoming residents sign up to compete.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper College Veterans Program plans to host traveling memorial

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Casper College Veterans Program will be hosting a special traveling memorial Saturday June 18- Sunday June 26. The memorial which is entitled “Eyes Of Freedom” and honors a company of 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman who were killed in the Iraq War in 2005.
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fatal crash kills Scottsbluff woman, three others injured

A Scottsbluff woman died late Saturday night after her vehicle was hit from behind by a semi-trailer truck. The Dodge Caravan was traveling westbound on I-80 in Deuel County when it was hit, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, was ejected as the vehicle rolled and was pronounced dead on the scene.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
natrona.net

New Wyoming Vegetable and Fruit Growing Guide

This new publication is 280 pages and covers a wide variety of growing topics. The guide includes a separate section on each vegetable or fruit, and common varieties to grow. Hard copies are not presently available. The guides will be printed in the next month or so. Free copies are available on the UW Extension website in PDF format.
NATRONA, WY
k2radio.com

Why These Local Business Owners Are So Passionate About These Proposed Ballot Issues

As owners of Platte Hemp Company in Casper, Sam Watt and his wife have been vocal advocates for hemp, CBD, and marijuana education, as well as responsible packaging. They spoke out against manufacturers who packaged THC products to look like candy after Casper Police reported finding such packaging during a traffic stop. All products in Platte Hemp are clearly labeled so customers know what they are buying, exceeding Wyoming law on the matter, and staff is always happy to educate those with questions.
CASPER, WY
North Platte Post

Law enforcement seek public's help locating fugitive

Law Enforcement has been attempting to locate Lance Eugene Gibbons since he failed to appear for sentencing in April this year for for several serious felony charges. On Thursday, June 16, a Scotts Bluff County Deputy observed Gibbons at a rural Minatare residence on Highland Road. The Deputy believed that Gibbons entered the house. A second Deputy arrived 8 minutes later. Deputies believed that Gibbons was inside the house, and there was no one else there. Due to Gibbons’ extensive criminal history and possession of firearms, the Scotts Bluff County SWAT team and other officers responded to assist.
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (6/17/22–6/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY

