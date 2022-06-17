Pony Express rides through area

Law Enforcement has been attempting to locate Lance Eugene Gibbons since he failed to appear for sentencing in April this year for for several serious felony charges. On Thursday, June 16, a Scotts Bluff County Deputy observed Gibbons at a rural Minatare residence on Highland Road. The Deputy believed that Gibbons entered the house. A second Deputy arrived 8 minutes later. Deputies believed that Gibbons was inside the house, and there was no one else there. Due to Gibbons’ extensive criminal history and possession of firearms, the Scotts Bluff County SWAT team and other officers responded to assist.
