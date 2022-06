Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado recently welcomed Sandy Davison as the club’s new director of golf. In his new position, Davison will oversee all golf operations for the 18-hole facility, which Golfweek recently named the Best Course You Can Play in Arkansas, and rated the course No. 38 on its “Top 100 Courses You Can Play in the U.S.” ranking.

