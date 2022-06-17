ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Vegas Pro 19 review

By Steve Paris
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVegas Pro 19 is a powerful video editing solution with numerous advanced tools, which will satisfy many newcomers and seasoned pros alike. A clear and defined step up from previous Vegas video editors. $268.60. (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $359. (opens in new tab)...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung is giving away a free Galaxy S22 with every 8K Neo QLED TV right now

Samsung's currently throwing in a free Galaxy S22 smartphone with select Neo-QLED TVs right now as part of its Summer 'Discover Samsung' event. If you've been eying up one of these amazing premium displays - which are some of the best TVs in the world right now - then today's deal at the official site is the best all year. While these displays do cost at least $2,999 (opens in new tab) for the 2021 models, getting a flagship smartphone worth $799 by itself is a huge freebie.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Ending soon: get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

For a limited time only, customers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 over at the official retailer (opens in new tab) will get themselves a free Galaxy Watch 4. Yep, that's the latest smartwatch from the brand - valued at $249 by itself - given away on the house as a freebie. Even better still, this Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is being offered in addition to the usual trade-in rebates of up to $1,100 on this device at the retailer.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to get a great DSLR or mirrorless camera for under $500

Photography is an expensive hobby, but that doesn't mean you have to sell the family pet in order to fund a good camera. These days, even a relatively limited budget of $500 can get you a smartphone-beating photographic companion – as long as you know where to look and what you're looking for.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Anker’s Sport X10 earbuds have a wild new twist on ear fit

Anker is launching a new pair of athletic wireless earbuds under its Soundcore brand that have a unique hook design to fit snugly around your ears. They’re called the Sport X10 earbuds and were, the company says, made with comfort in mind. In a statement (opens in new tab), Anker claims people complained how athletic earbuds have a “bulky design” and would often fall out during a sweaty workout. Anker’s solution was to add ear hooks that can rotate 210 degrees so people can adjust the buds until they find that sweet spot.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Apps#Old Vegas#Cloud Storage#Android#Vegas Pro 19#Techradar#Vegas Movie Studio#Adobe Premiere Pro
TechRadar

With Blink’s smart video doorbell you’ll never miss a thing

If you’re looking for the best video doorbell you’re going to love the brand new Video Doorbell from Blink, an Amazon company. Blink helps bring peace of mind to you and your loved ones through affordable, innovative, and easy-to-use smart home security devices – and that means the Blink Video Doorbell delivers all the features you need for just £49.99. That’s a brilliant price for a really clever and useful device.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

YouTubers' PS5 Slim crams console into tiny shell but there's a huge catch

The PS5 is undoubtedly one of Sony's largest ever consoles, so it's little surprise to see one YouTuber taking his own steps to create a slim model. While we're waiting for official news on a PS5 Slim, YouTuber Matthew 'DIY Perks' Perks has taken up the challenge. Well known for taking on tech-related builds, his latest YouTube (opens in new tab) video sees him creating a working PS5 model that's only 2cm tall. Basically, that's only slightly larger than your standard 15mm DVD case.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Ola Car - Is it a red herring to take focus away from the company's problems?

The two days of the last weekend at the Ola Electric's sprawling Futurefactory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu was supposed to be, well, electric, as the company had announced the launch of the much-delayed software update MoveOS 2.0 for its S1 Pro e-scooter. The launch show was part of the consumer event, where plenty of Ola owners from across the country, converged in on the what is touted to be world's largest two-wheeler manufacturing plant.
CARS
TechRadar

Cylinder batteries back in vogue in EVs - After Tesla, now BMW keen on it

In the world of technology, nothing is passe. What goes out eventually comes back in some other form. It is a fascinating rites of passage. Take for instance, batteries in cylinder shape. Some years back they gave way to ones in rectangular form. They were otherwise referred to as prismatic and pouch batteries. Notebooks and handsets were particularly quick to adapt them.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

How to get great cheap running shoes for under $100

It’s often said that running is a cheap way to get fit. All you need are some comfortable clothes, an open road, maybe some headphones… and a pair of running shoes. This last part is the kicker, as many of the best road running shoes and best trail running shoes are prohibitively expensive, often costing up to $200 or more. Having good running shoes is, of course, a necessity: running shoes not only help you go faster, improving your form and helping you use less energy, but make the act of running itself more comfortable. In addition, running shoes are engineered for stability and to cushion your feet on landing, saving your joints from repeated impact.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Hurry! Oculus Quest 2 players can save big on the best VR games today

The hot summer months are here (at least in the northern hemisphere) and that means only one thing: summer games sales. For those of you with a Meta Quest 2 headset (formerly Oculus Quest 2) then you'll want to check out the Meta Quest Summer Sale (opens in new tab) to pick up some great deals while you can.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The future of hybrid work: Reimagining employee experience

Over the past two years, the world of work has changed dramatically, perhaps irrevocably, but one thing is certain: flexible work is here to stay. On the topic of hybrid work, experts have warned against the risk of generalizing hybrid work and argued that ‘one size fits one.’ Companies will lose talent if they think they can go back to pre-Covid workplace rules, because candidates want flexibility. The future of hybrid work now requires companies to reimagine the employee experience and decide what hybrid work should look like.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
TechRadar

Is it still worth buying movies on 4K Blu-ray?

With streaming reigning supreme, has the time finally come to eject the Blu-ray disc from our lives? Is there a good reason to buy one of the best 4K Blu-ray players these days?. There’s no doubt that the vast majority of movie purchases now come from digital download & keep...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Thought the Xbox Series X is too big? You haven't seen anything yet

We've seen plenty of talk about the size of this generation's consoles, but one YouTuber has surpassed them all with an enormous Xbox Series X. Frustrated that Microsoft's Xbox Series X fridge wasn't an actual functioning console, YouTuber Michael Pick decided to go one better "I decided to make a giant Xbox that actually worked," he said in a new video (opens in new tab).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Is Apple Care Plus worth it?

Apple Care Plus is a form of insurance you can buy for Apple devices, from AirPods to MacBooks and iPhones. This can be a great way of protecting your gadget, whether you've picked from our list of the best iPhones, top Apple Watches or best iPads. Apple Care Plus is...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Azure Blob Storage review

Microsoft’s Azure Blob Storage is a full service object storage provider from a name that everyone who computes knows and can trust with the most critical of applications. Users will appreciate that the pricing is transparent, with discounts available with longer term commitment, along with a high level of security and many certifications.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Sony Xperia 1 IV: pure accessibility or all mod cons?

Sony has finally begun its global rollout of its Xperia 1 IV handset, adding an intriguingly distinctive flagship smartphone to the 2022 market. We’ll be reviewing the Sony Xperia 1 IV in full soon, but for now we’ve been pitching it against some of the current big-hitters based on its impressive spec list and our hands-on time with the device. Now we’re putting it up against a heavyweight camera phone, comparing the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs the Sony Xperia 1 IV.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Realme 9 4G review

The Realme 9 is a perfectly fine, very affordable Android phone, with a really nice screen and better-than-average battery life. But you could argue that there are better value phones to be had both further down and further up the price scale at the moment. $369. (opens in new tab)
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

MSI Vector GP66 review

Packed with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, the MSI Vector GP66 is a mighty gaming laptop. Unfortunately, it’s also overshadowed by barely any semblance of a battery life, effectively restricting you to the nearest power socket. MSI Vector GP66: Two-Minute Review.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy