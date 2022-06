Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Summer warmth and humidity have arrived with the calendar in WNY this year. A warm front crossed the region around midday today and brought a much warmer and more humid air mass to Rochester for tonight and tomorrow. The combination of the warmth and the relative humidity will make it feel much warmer than it actually is for Wednesday afternoon. The heat index will range from the mid-upper 90s for Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO