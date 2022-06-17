Maintenance To Shutdown Broken Arrow Expressway Ramps At I-44

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will not turn a north Tulsa shopping center into a tribal courthouse, but the tribe still plans to use the building for other purposes. Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told FOX23 after speaking with those who live in the area, the tribe will seek out other ideas for the future of the North Pointe shopping center at East Pine and MLK Jr Blvd. “We don’t want the neighbors to feel like we’re forcing something on them, especially something they don’t want,” Hoskin said.

