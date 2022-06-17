ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Maintenance To Shutdown Broken Arrow Expressway Ramps At I-44

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation will be closing the ramps from both...

www.news9.com

KTUL

I-44 ramps closed starting June 20 for maintenance

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be closing the westbound I-44 ramp from both east and westbound US-64/SH-51/Broken Arrow Expressway. The maintenance is scheduled to be finished June 27. They say this is part of the ODOT's Five-Year Preservation Plan that will help extend and...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OTA announces one of Oklahoma’s turnpike going cashless

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced the H.E. Bailey Turnpike will be going cashless starting this week. OTA said pay stations can be dangerous with people entering and exiting the flow of traffic. They decided to transition to cashless stations to keep drivers safe. The change goes into effect Jun. 21.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation abandons idea for tribal courthouse in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will not turn a north Tulsa shopping center into a tribal courthouse, but the tribe still plans to use the building for other purposes. Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told FOX23 after speaking with those who live in the area, the tribe will seek out other ideas for the future of the North Pointe shopping center at East Pine and MLK Jr Blvd. “We don’t want the neighbors to feel like we’re forcing something on them, especially something they don’t want,” Hoskin said.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Water Main Break Fills 11th Street with Water

A reported water main break on 11th Street between Cherokee and Osage sprayed water all over that section of rodeway Sunday afternoon. The water line has been repaired, but work continues on a nearby storm drain that was damaged. Water service was impacted Sunday and likely will be interrupted again on Monday to facilitate repairs to the storm drain, said Supervisor Eric Mumma.
OSAGE, OK
news9.com

City Of Glenpool Provides Update On Sewer Smells

Glenpool residents should now notice less of an odor coming from their sewers. In April, the city reported some areas started to smell like sewage. The city determined the plant was not causing the smell and ordered new chemicals. Officials still don't know what was behind the smell but think...
GLENPOOL, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Vehicle Owners Hit With Long Title Printing Delays

A months-long delay in printing car titles is causing concern for Oklahoma drivers and car dealers. The Jenks Tag Agency said it's a supply chain issue that the state hopes to resolve by the fall, but one car dealer told Channel 6 this could be devastating for her business. “Titles...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

AAA: Fourth Of July Travel To Be Busy In Oklahoma

According to AAA, it will be a busy Fourth of July travel period. The group said more than 400,000 people in our state will take a road trip for Independence Day. That's slightly up compared to this time in 2021. AAA said the high price of gas is not keeping...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Some Foyil Residents Without Water For More Than 1 Week

Some Foyil residents said they have been dealing with water problems for more than a week, forcing them to have little water or even none at all for several days in a row. Rural Water District Three District Manager Rick Stull said they have had one problem after another with their water lines recently and that is making residents have water supply problems.
FOYIL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning. The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important. “Imagine living right now at...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

South Tulsa Neighborhood On Alert Following Car Theft

People who live near 81st and Harvard in Tulsa are on high alert after a recent car theft. Neighbors said their neighborhood is usually pretty quiet, but now, they plan to be much more careful. “When you walk out, you just see a neighbor, you say what’s up, you know,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsans Commemorate The 2nd Year Of Juneteenth As A Federal Holiday

Juneteenth is the country’s newest federal holiday, and millions of Americans were off work on Monday. Observance of the holiday varies across the nation. Less than half the states, including Oklahoma, recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday for government workers. President Joe Biden signed the bill making Juneteenth a...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Oklahoma turnpike

A pilot is safe after he was forced to make an emergency landing on an Oklahoma turnpike. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the small aircraft took off from Seminole just after 9 a.m. Saturday before having to land just 20 minutes later on the Cimarron Turnpike near Stillwater. The...
SEMINOLE, OK

