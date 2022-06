New York left-hander Nestor Cortes is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he's already beaten the Tampa Bay Rays twice this season. The Rays get another shot on Tuesday night when they take on Cortes and the Yankees at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here's our gameday preview, with a breakdown of two starting pitchers, the lineups and lots of newsy nuggets.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO