A Dallas County man is arrested after he shoots one of his sons in the head. Bryan Jones is facing charges of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office reports it was contacted by the Lebanon hospital, around 1 a.m. on Saturday, that it was flying the victim to Mercy in Springfield with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting happened at a home in the Long Lane area.

DALLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO