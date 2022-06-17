ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Idler Lane Water Line Work Delayed

By WGEL
wgel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project to install new water line along Idler Lane, between College Avenue and Rt. 140,...

wgel.com

wgel.com

Work On Library Steps Begins Tuesday

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, June 21 on the front steps at the Greenville Public Library. Library Director Jo Keillor said the side concrete supports of the stairs and some steps will be repaired. She urges patrons visiting the library to enter the building by using the elevator on...
GREENVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Beecher City Residents Injured in Douglas Township Accident

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
BEECHER CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Riverview Drive project again on Alton agenda

ALTON - Aldermen are scheduled to meet as a Committee of the Whole Tuesday, June 21 will discuss a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International on the reconstruction of Riverview Drive. If approved, the reconstruction would cost around $3,498,440. Tuesday's discussion is on Phase 1 of the project proposed by GeoStabilization International based in Commerce City, Colorado. In May 2019, city officials began monitoring the retaining wall and sidewalk on Riverview Drive just west of Riverview Park in Alton after cracks were found following heavy rains. In August 2019, part of the bluff at Riverview Park eroded, prompting officials to close Riverview Drive to protect public safety.
City
Greenville, IL
Greenville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
wgel.com

Montgomery Co. Fair

The Montgomery County Fair is Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26 at the fairgrounds in Butler, IL. $7 admission, which includes free parking and free carnival rides. Special activities Saturday, June 25, include kids day activities from noon to 1 PM, a carnival matinee from 1 to 3, Power Wheels Demo at 7 PM, and a Car Demolition Derby at 7:30. Grandstand admission is $5 for kids, $10 for adults, and $20 for a pit pass. For more, find the Montgomery County Fair on Facebook.
BUTLER, IL
advantagenews.com

Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
wgel.com

Baler & Tractor Total Losses Following Fire Near Breese

Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
BREESE, IL
wmix94.com

Hoyleton woman killed in Friday crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL — A 38-year-old Hoyleton woman was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, Carrie Shopinski, was traveling southbound on Tower Road a half-mile north of Holly Road near Irvington when she left the eastside of the road, overcorrected, and struck a bridge on the west side of the road. Styninger believes weather is a factor in the crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Yard Sale

The Bond County Humane Society will have a yard sale Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 at 1324 East Lake Drive in Greenville. The sale will include gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen & household items, jewelry, lawn ornaments and garden tools, kids toys and activities, sports equipment, pet items, and holiday decorations, but no clothing. All proceeds benefit animal care, pet adoptions, and community programs at the Bond County Humane Society. For more, call 4068 or find them on Facebook.
GREENVILLE, IL
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
News Break
Politics
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 20th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for alleged criminal damage to property and attempted burglary. Police report Jesse Lilly of West Pine had tried to gain entry to the front door of a home in the 100 block of West Allmon Street Sunday night. When that failed, Lilly allegedly began throwing items at the back door to try and gain entry.
SALEM, IL
kfmo.com

Motorcycle Hits Deer in Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Alton, Ill, 41 year old Steven G. Koening, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt in a motorcycle accident Sunday in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show Koening was headed west on Highway 221, at Henson Road at about 1:45 am. A Deer got into the path of Koenig's motorcycle and was hit. Koening, who was not wearing a helmet during the accident, was flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

County nixes two zoning requests, OK’s five

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board acted on seven separate zoning requests at Wednesday's regular meeting, denying two and approving five. A request to keep bees, goats and double the allowed number of chickens on residential property; and to place a mobile home in the 1900 block of Roberta Drive in Granite City were denied by the full board, upholding previous decisions by the Building and Zoning Committee.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 12-18, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donavon Holmes, 19 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth in connection with a June 10 incident. Mark Garst, 51 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
HIGHLAND, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

