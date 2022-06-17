Idler Lane Water Line Work Delayed

ALTON - Aldermen are scheduled to meet as a Committee of the Whole Tuesday, June 21 will discuss a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International on the reconstruction of Riverview Drive. If approved, the reconstruction would cost around $3,498,440. Tuesday's discussion is on Phase 1 of the project proposed by GeoStabilization International based in Commerce City, Colorado. In May 2019, city officials began monitoring the retaining wall and sidewalk on Riverview Drive just west of Riverview Park in Alton after cracks were found following heavy rains. In August 2019, part of the bluff at Riverview Park eroded, prompting officials to close Riverview Drive to protect public safety.

2 DAYS AGO