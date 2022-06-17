New Date For Vandalia Prison Program

The Vandalia Grande Levee has returned to its traditional Father’s Day weekend run and will have a full day of activities going on today. There will be a day of activities today, starting at 9 am. There will be visits with Mr. Lincoln, period children’s activities, a petting zoo, the 17th Missouri Company G, U.S. Volunteer Infantry display and reenactment. The will also be free trolley rides sponsored by the Vandalia Historical Society, period craft demonstrations and selling of wares, a blacksmith demonstration and many other activities. Activities will go on throughout the afternoon today.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO