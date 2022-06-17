ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

New Date For Vandalia Prison Program

By WGEL
wgel.com
 4 days ago

A new date has been announced for a town hall meeting to discuss the status...

wgel.com

wgel.com

Montgomery Co. Fair

The Montgomery County Fair is Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26 at the fairgrounds in Butler, IL. $7 admission, which includes free parking and free carnival rides. Special activities Wednesday, June 22, include the sheep show at 9 AM, the goat show at noon, opening ceremonies at 6:45 PM and royalty pageants at 7 in the grandstand. Tickets to the pageant are $5. For more, find the Montgomery County Fair on Facebook.
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 12-18, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donavon Holmes, 19 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth in connection with a June 10 incident. Mark Garst, 51 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
vandaliaradio.com

Grande Levee going on Today at the Vandalia Statehouse

The Vandalia Grande Levee has returned to its traditional Father’s Day weekend run and will have a full day of activities going on today. There will be a day of activities today, starting at 9 am. There will be visits with Mr. Lincoln, period children’s activities, a petting zoo, the 17th Missouri Company G, U.S. Volunteer Infantry display and reenactment. The will also be free trolley rides sponsored by the Vandalia Historical Society, period craft demonstrations and selling of wares, a blacksmith demonstration and many other activities. Activities will go on throughout the afternoon today.
VANDALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois holding Helping Heroes event for disabled veterans Tuesday

Disabled veterans and active military members in the Ameren Illinois service area are all invited to attend their Helping Heroes event this Tuesday in Granite City. Attendees can receive energy bill payment grants, special services, and have a chance to speak to representatives from the utility in person about their utility bills. The first 100 attendees will receive a storm preparedness kit,
Work On Library Steps Begins Tuesday

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, June 21 on the front steps at the Greenville Public Library. Library Director Jo Keillor said the side concrete supports of the stairs and some steps will be repaired. She urges patrons visiting the library to enter the building by using the elevator on...
GREENVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

County nixes two zoning requests, OK’s five

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board acted on seven separate zoning requests at Wednesday's regular meeting, denying two and approving five. A request to keep bees, goats and double the allowed number of chickens on residential property; and to place a mobile home in the 1900 block of Roberta Drive in Granite City were denied by the full board, upholding previous decisions by the Building and Zoning Committee.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Riverview Drive project again on Alton agenda

ALTON - Aldermen are scheduled to meet as a Committee of the Whole Tuesday, June 21 will discuss a design bill proposal by GeoStabilization International on the reconstruction of Riverview Drive. If approved, the reconstruction would cost around $3,498,440. Tuesday's discussion is on Phase 1 of the project proposed by GeoStabilization International based in Commerce City, Colorado. In May 2019, city officials began monitoring the retaining wall and sidewalk on Riverview Drive just west of Riverview Park in Alton after cracks were found following heavy rains. In August 2019, part of the bluff at Riverview Park eroded, prompting officials to close Riverview Drive to protect public safety.
The Telegraph

Indictments issued against 6

EDWARDSVILLE - Several indictments were issued by a Madison County grand jury last week related to violent crimes. Tonisha R. Rogers, 39, of Granite City, was indicted June 16 for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and three counts of child endangerment, all Class A misdemeanors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Rochester man sentenced for wire fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rochester was recently sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to six counts of wire fraud. At a sentencing hearing on June 9, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Christopher Schaller, 48, used his knowledge of the mortgage industry and the trust placed in him by […]
ROCHESTER, IL
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Politics
Effingham Radio

Two Beecher City Residents Injured in Douglas Township Accident

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
BEECHER CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Big donation to Alton's Oriental Garden

The Oriental Garden at Alton's Gordon Moore Park has received a donation in the amount of $10,000 from one of its board members. Joan Sheppard hopes the gift will encourage others to contribute to the ongoing improvement of the garden, which was founded in 1984. Alton Park and Recreation Director...
wgel.com

Dustin Rhodes Teaching KC Forging Class

Kaskaskia College is hosting a popular blacksmith for a Damascus Steel Forging class. Dustin Rhodes from Dustin Rhodes Forge Works of Shobonier will lead the class. Rhodes was featured in season four of the History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” competition, and season one of the Discovery Channel’s “Master of Arms” program. He specializes in early American and frontier-style pieces.
CENTRALIA, IL
wgel.com

Yard Sale

The Bond County Humane Society will have a yard sale Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 at 1324 East Lake Drive in Greenville. The sale will include gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen & household items, jewelry, lawn ornaments and garden tools, kids toys and activities, sports equipment, pet items, and holiday decorations, but no clothing. All proceeds benefit animal care, pet adoptions, and community programs at the Bond County Humane Society. For more, call 4068 or find them on Facebook.
GREENVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Effingham

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US HWY 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, Effingham County. June 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2000 Green Oldsmobile Van. Unit 2 – 2013 White Ford F350 Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1...
EFFINGHAM, IL
wgel.com

Fake Swatting Call Results In Sheriff’s Investigation

On Saturday, June 18, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible shooting and hostage situation in Pocahontas. After deputies arrived on scene and secured the area, an occupant of the residence exited at the request of deputies. After the occupant exited the residence and...
BOND COUNTY, IL

