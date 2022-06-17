Maybelline's Ultimatte Slim Lipstick Is the Most Comfortable Matte Lipstick I've Ever Used

Hairspray tends to get a bad rap for leaving your hair feeling stiff and crunchy. And while that may be a good thing for slicked-back updos, when you’re styling curls, it's definitely less than ideal. Thankfully, using hairspray doesn't have to mean you're destined for crunchy hair. As professional hairstylist Mitchell Cantrell explains, the best hairsprays for curls deliver hold via a fine mist and contain plenty of moisturizing ingredients. "A flexible, buildable hold will secure curls in place while maintaining softness and bounce," Cantrell says, adding that a finer mist will ensure your hair doesn't become wet or sticky, even if you prefer a stronger hold spray. "Look for natural moisturizers such as hydrolyzed oat protein and sunflower oil that infuse the hair with moisture and help to control [unwanted] frizz," he adds. Additionally, a hairspray that offers anti-humidity protection will ensure that the weather doesn't mess with your curls — something that's especially important if you live somewhere humid.

HAIR CARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO