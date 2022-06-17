Unit One Board Meeting Monday

The Bond County Humane Society will have a yard sale Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 at 1324 East Lake Drive in Greenville. The sale will include gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen & household items, jewelry, lawn ornaments and garden tools, kids toys and activities, sports equipment, pet items, and holiday decorations, but no clothing. All proceeds benefit animal care, pet adoptions, and community programs at the Bond County Humane Society. For more, call 4068 or find them on Facebook.
Comments / 0