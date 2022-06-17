ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mulberry Grove, IL

Unit One Board Meeting Monday

By WGEL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board will meet Monday, June 20 at 6...

Work On Library Steps Begins Tuesday

Work is expected to begin Tuesday, June 21 on the front steps at the Greenville Public Library. Library Director Jo Keillor said the side concrete supports of the stairs and some steps will be repaired. She urges patrons visiting the library to enter the building by using the elevator on...
GREENVILLE, IL
Montgomery Co. Fair

The Montgomery County Fair is Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26 at the fairgrounds in Butler, IL. $7 admission, which includes free parking and free carnival rides. Special activities Saturday, June 25, include kids day activities from noon to 1 PM, a carnival matinee from 1 to 3, Power Wheels Demo at 7 PM, and a Car Demolition Derby at 7:30. Grandstand admission is $5 for kids, $10 for adults, and $20 for a pit pass. For more, find the Montgomery County Fair on Facebook.
BUTLER, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 12-18, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donavon Holmes, 19 of Wilsonville, is charged with possession of less than 5 grams of meth in connection with a June 10 incident. Mark Garst, 51 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
nextstl.com

June 28, 2022 St. Louis Land Tax Sale

The next St. Louis Land Tax Sale is June 28th. These are properties for which the owner has not paid property taxes for four years. The owner has until the last minute to pay up, so it is likely some of these will not go for sale in the end. It’s an auction with the bidding starting at the taxes owed. If no one buys they go to the LRA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Plumbers warn public of abuses, false promises by Tiger Plumbing

Collinsville, IL – Union plumbers in the Metro-East have had enough of non-union companies making false promises to customers and underpaying their employees, so on June 12 they shared their concerns with the public. More than 30 plumbers wearing white t-shirts formed a line along Illinois Route 159 at...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Yard Sale

The Bond County Humane Society will have a yard sale Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25 at 1324 East Lake Drive in Greenville. The sale will include gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen & household items, jewelry, lawn ornaments and garden tools, kids toys and activities, sports equipment, pet items, and holiday decorations, but no clothing. All proceeds benefit animal care, pet adoptions, and community programs at the Bond County Humane Society. For more, call 4068 or find them on Facebook.
GREENVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Big donation to Alton's Oriental Garden

The Oriental Garden at Alton's Gordon Moore Park has received a donation in the amount of $10,000 from one of its board members. Joan Sheppard hopes the gift will encourage others to contribute to the ongoing improvement of the garden, which was founded in 1984. Alton Park and Recreation Director...
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

3 pm Power outage update: Ameren calling out of state crews to help get electricity back on; Tri-County down to about 200 without power

Ameren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas as...
CENTRALIA, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Ted Drewes South Grand location remains closed due to hiring issues

A St. Louis institution, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, has been unable to open its South Grand location because managers can’t find enough people to staff it. The larger location at 6726 Chippewa Street has been open for the season, staffed with at least 60 people. But they have been unable to hire the 25 people needed to run the location at 4224 South Grand Boulevard, said manager Travis Dillon.
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Time is winding down on St. Louis area clock repair shop

After 33 years of business on Brentwood Boulevard, Robert Good, 66, is retiring. His shop, Clockmaster Inc., will shut its doors at the end of July, leaving a growing hole in local businesses doing complex clock and watch repair. Photos by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Why does caregiver anger occur?

ST. LOUIS – Caregivers sometimes get angry. They hit a wall, lose their composure, and verbally lash out at the very person they’re supposed to be caring for. It can be scary when it happens and the guilt is intense. Director of Memory Care at Clarendale Senior Living...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Crash In Effingham

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US HWY 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue, Effingham County. June 17, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2000 Green Oldsmobile Van. Unit 2 – 2013 White Ford F350 Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1...
EFFINGHAM, IL

