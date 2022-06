Retail sales of dogs and cats are now illegal in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Retail sales of dogs and cats are now illegal in Forsyth County. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously during its meeting on June 18 to modify the Forsyth County Animal Control Ordinance to effectively ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and domestic rabbits. This makes Forsyth County the 11th government board in Georgia to do so, according to Best Friends Animal Society.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO