Assault charge dismissed against Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board paid $12,000 for an outside lawyer's report on former Superintendent Earnest Winston's performance, a recently released bill shows. This spring, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board hired Asheville lawyer K. Dean Shatley to investigate concerns about Winston’s performance. Shatley’s report, released when the board fired Winston in April, documented mistakes and flawed decisions. But Shatley found no clear breaches of Winston’s contract that would have allowed the board to fire him without severance pay.
