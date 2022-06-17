Assault charge dismissed against Charlotte councilman Braxton Winston

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – StarMed Healthcare will give away free cans of baby formula across several North Carolina counties in an effort to combat the nationwide shortage. According to StarMed, parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO