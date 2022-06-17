MHSAA Class 1A All-Sports Awards: Tupelo Christian wins back-to-back

JACKSON — With the 2021-2022 athletic year in the rearview mirror, it's time to take a look at the athletic programs from across the state which enjoyed the most success.

The All-Sports Awards are based on a formula that awards a certain point total for each measure of success in an individual sport. For team sports with a post-season, for example, a program will get points for putting a team into the playoffs, and then additional points for each round that team reaches.

For ranked sports, such as powerlifting or cross country, the team that wins the state championship receives the most points, the runner-up the second-most, and so on.

So without further ado, here's a look at the All-Sports Awards for the 2021-2022 athletic season for the MHSAA's Class 1A.

Class 1A

1. Tupelo Christian - 247.5

Championships: Boys Cross Country, Boys Powerlifting, Boys Track

Tupelo Christian blew away the field in Class 1A by being Uber-competitive in almost everything. In addition to the three state championships, the Eagles finished runner-up in girls cross country, tennis, and girls track.

T2. Biggersville - 155

Championships: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball

You gotta give coach Cliff Little most of the credit for leading both basketball teams to state championships, but the Lions were also competitive elsewhere. They finished runner-up in baseball, finished third in boys track and made the state quarterfinals in volleyball and football.

T2. French Camp - 155

Championships: Girls Cross Country, Girls Track

The Panthers had a well-rounded year and put together some strong post-season runs. They finished second place in boys cross country, earned a trip to the state semifinal in tennis and second-round berths in football, girls basketball and baseball.

Best of the rest: Resurrection Catholic (122.5), Hickory Flat (112.5), Bay Springs (102.5), Vardaman (100).