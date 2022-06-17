ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Name of former Mississippi mayor stripped from mountain in nation’s first national park

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bK3th_0gE9Xplf00
First Peoples Mountain (center) rises between Top Notch Peak (foreground) and Mt. Stevenson (back right) seen from Avalanche Peak (Credit: NPS / Jacob W. Frank)

A mountain in America’s first national park will no longer be named for a former Mississippi mayor who played a prominent role in the exploration of the park.

Yellowstone National Park announced that Mount Doane will no longer be named for Gustavus Doane is now named First Peoples Mountain.

The announcement by the park follows a 15-0 vote affirming the change by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (BGN), the federal body responsible for maintaining uniform geographic name usage throughout the federal government.

First Peoples Mountain is a 10,551-foot peak within Yellowstone National Park east of Yellowstone Lake in the southeastern portion of the park.

The peak was previously named after Doane, a key member of the Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition in 1870 prior to Yellowstone becoming America’s first national park.

Research indicates that earlier in 1870, Doane led an attack, in response to the alleged murder of a white fur trader, on a band of Piegan Blackfeet. During what is now known as the Marias Massacre, at least 173 American Indians were killed, including many women, elderly Tribal members and children suffering from smallpox. Doane wrote fondly about this attack and bragged about it for the rest of his life.

In 1867, Doane became the Justice of the Peace and Mayor of Yazoo City for a short period of time. Doane left Mississippi in May 1868 for Illinois.

Based on recommendations from the Rocky Mountain Tribal Council, subsequent votes within the Wyoming Board of Geographic names, and with support of the National Park Service, the name was forwarded to the BGN for a vote in June 2022. The name change will be reflected in The Domestic Names Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) in the coming days.

Yellowstone conducted outreach to all 27 associated Tribes over the past several months and received no opposition to the change nor concerns.

Yellowstone may consider changes to other derogatory or inappropriate names in the future.

Comments / 3

Related
desotocountynews.com

New state laws start July 1

Measures written by Blackwell, McLendon, among additions to state laws. There will be several new state laws that will go into effect on July 1 in Mississippi, laws that came about with their passage in the 2022 state legislative session. Here are just a few of the new laws Mississippians will see in force when the new month begins.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi wheat acreage begins rebound as prices soar

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service said climbing market prices for wheat are beginning to earn growers’ attention in Mississippi. The state’s wheat acreage is trending back up after several years of historic lows, and this year’s crop quality also shows promise. The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Shreveport Magazine

Gov. Edwards officially selected the Atchafalaya Coastal Basin as the preferred site in Louisiana to be added to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NERR System

Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, Gov. Edwards also tasked the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority to serve as the state’s lead agency, working with continued support from Louisiana State University, for engaging with NOAA to complete the remaining steps to formally designate the Atchafalaya Coastal Basin as Louisiana’s NERR.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
City
Yazoo City, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
KOAT 7

Mayor: New Mexico village could be without water for weeks

CHAMA, N.M. — The Village of Chama is alerting residents they may be without water for weeks. Mayor Ernest Vigil told KOAT, that if you live in Chama and turn on the tap at your kitchen sink, nothing will come out. Vigil explained it is a problem stemming from...
CHAMA, NM
KTBS

Complaint against care for chimpanzees in Louisiana sanctuary

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLBT

Miss Mississippi 2022 competition week begins with Day of Service

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 31 Miss Mississippi candidates are in Vicksburg to begin a week of preliminary competition. They began the weekend with First Lady Elee Reeves Saturday for a Day of Service, and this Father’s Day it was rehearsals and preparation for a long list of activities leading up to Saturday night and the crowning of Miss Mississippi 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 3 Best Aquariums in Mississippi

The soil of Mississippi is an agricultural powerhouse, meaning that thanks to the river that courses through the state, the soil fertility is through the roof. Soil fertility helps crops grow and biomes thrive. It’s thanks to the water in the state of Mississippi that such a wide variety of important plants can grow, and why there are a few excellent aquariums.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Lake#Politics State#Politics Local#The U S Board#First Peoples Mountain#Washburn#The Marias Massacre#American#Indians#Tribal#The Justice Of The Peace
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Reservoirs Fill Rapidly After Historic Yellowstone Flooding

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Reservoirs in northern and central Wyoming are filling up — and fast — in the wake of historic flooding that forced the closure of Yellowstone National Park last week. Earlier this spring, water storage at the Buffalo Bill Dam...
WYOMING STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Votes hosts Juneteenth celebration in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Votes hosted its Juneteenth celebration on the Historic Farish Street. The event launched their annual “Up to Us” sixteen week campaign effort to encourage people to vote. The nonpartisan nonprofit works to bring voter resources to the community while honoring the history and legacy of the past. The group will […]
JACKSON, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Mississippi Seafood Program Requests Recipes for Seafood Cookbook

The Mississippi Seafood program, which supports and promotes Gulf-fresh seafood harvested in Mississippi, is requesting recipe submissions for an updated version of the Mississippi Seafood cookbook. The deadline to submit recipes is Friday, July 15. Submitted recipes must be original and incorporate some type of Gulf seafood, which includes shrimp,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Are any of Mississippi’s resorts on the list of best Southern beach towns to live in?

The Southern United States is loved by many for its charm, hospitality, and mouthwatering foods. Every year, adorable Southern towns and beautiful beaches attract visitors from across the country. Southern beach towns aren’t only lovely vacation spots, but great places to call home. From the shores of the Carolinas to the idyllic white-sand beaches of Florida, there are many options to choose from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westcentralsbest.com

Missing Louisiana college student's body found after rafting accident in Idaho

EUNICE, La. - The body of a missing LSU Eunice student was found Sunday after he fell out of a raft in an Idaho river last week. According to family members, 21-year-old Everett Jackson and his girlfriend missed their exit while tubing and tried to paddle back to a dock. She was able to cling to a branch, but Jackson was reportedly pulled away in the current.
EUNICE, LA
WLBT

Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves will host cleanup effort for Mississippi Serves

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed a proclamation making Saturday a Statewide Day of Service in Mississippi. First Lady Elee Reeves is teaming up with Miss Mississippi Holly Brand and the Miss Mississippi Candidates to host a cleanup effort in Vicksburg. We talked with the First Lady at the Governor’s mansion about the importance of giving back and Mississippi Serves.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Beginner Farmer program starts at Mississippi Ag Museum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The kickoff event for the SR1 Beginner Farmer Program began on Friday, June 17 at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson. Participants were able to attend a morning and evening session. The event features the C.O.O.L Farming Project, which is designed to educate and train beginner farmers to properly […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Walmart raises pay for 645 Mississippi pharmacy technicians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Walmart announced the company made investments in higher wages and career progression for Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians. This includes 645 pharmacy technicians in Mississippi. “Our Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy technicians have proven time and time again how much they mean to the communities they serve. They […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
85K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy